Local hospitalizations rise slightly during weekend

East Alabama Medical Center is not alarmed despite a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations during the weekend.
There were 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday at EAMC, of which 39 were confirmed to have the virus. Monday’s total virus patients is five more than Friday’s total of 34 COVID-19 patients, according to hospital data.
Additionally, there were eight virus patients on ventilators.
EAMC admitted five patients with COVID-19 on Friday, three on Saturday and one on Sunday, EAMC said in a Monday news release.
The hospital added that call to its 334-528-SICK hotline and testing volumes remain at a slower, but steady, pace on Monday.
EAMC conducted 105 tests on Friday at its drive-thru testing site. Twelve of the tests were positive, which yields an 11.4 percent positivity rate. The Auburn University Medical Clinic tested 979 patients last week. Of those tested, 60 were positive, which yields a 6.1 percent positivity rate, EAMC said.
Local numbers
The daily average of new cases per day continues to fall in east Alabama counties as new cases are being confirmed, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There were 844 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 2,700 in Lee County, 339 in Macon County, 1,387 in Russell County and 865 in Tallapoosa County as of Monday evening, according to ADPH.
Lee County’s average of new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks continues to drop. The county is averaging about 27 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 4
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 21
- Tallapoosa County — 7
There were 99,390 confirmed cases and 1,733 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Monday night, according to ADPH.
Of the 1,733 reported deaths, 38 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, 14 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 79 from Tallapoosa County.
