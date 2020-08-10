Local hospitalizations rise slightly during weekend

East Alabama Medical Center is not alarmed despite a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations during the weekend.

There were 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday at EAMC, of which 39 were confirmed to have the virus. Monday’s total virus patients is five more than Friday’s total of 34 COVID-19 patients, according to hospital data.

Additionally, there were eight virus patients on ventilators.

EAMC admitted five patients with COVID-19 on Friday, three on Saturday and one on Sunday, EAMC said in a Monday news release.

The hospital added that call to its 334-528-SICK hotline and testing volumes remain at a slower, but steady, pace on Monday.

EAMC conducted 105 tests on Friday at its drive-thru testing site. Twelve of the tests were positive, which yields an 11.4 percent positivity rate. The Auburn University Medical Clinic tested 979 patients last week. Of those tested, 60 were positive, which yields a 6.1 percent positivity rate, EAMC said.

Local numbers

The daily average of new cases per day continues to fall in east Alabama counties as new cases are being confirmed, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).