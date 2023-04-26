In response to the constitutional carry bill, local law enforcement agencies have partnered together to create the Metro Gun Crimes Task Force (MGCTF).

The Auburn Police Department, Opelika Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office have partnered together to create a task force that will combine resources from each agency, allowing teams to focus on reducing gun-related crimes across the Lee County area.

APD Assistant Chief Mike Harris said he came up with the idea to establish a joint effort between the local departments to keep the community safe as the laws change. The constitutional carry law went into effect in January and allows gun owners in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun in public without obtaining a state permit.

“We saw a need certainly. We anticipated we may see an uptick in stolen guns after the passage of the constitutional carry bill in the state. Just looking at other states and what we had seen,” Harris said.

Before coming to the APD in 2021, Harris served 22 years in the FBI. He talked with FBI friends in Texas about the effects of the constitutional carry bill. He found out that Texas saw a 40% increase in crimes committed with stolen weapons after the state enacted the new law. Having concerns about that happening locally and also seeing a slight uptick in gun violence in the area already, Harris said they decided they needed to pull their resources and work together.

“We don’t know what to expect, so we were prepping for the potential increase in stolen guns and crimes committed with those stolen guns,” Harris said.

The APD, OPD, LCSO, and Lee County DA’s Office have been working on putting this task force together for about three months now. Since January, Harris and the other agencies have been talking with civic and community leaders to get the community to understand the goal and buy into it.

Harris said the bottom line is to get illegal guns out of the hands of people that shouldn’t have them.

These agencies officially released the announcement about the task force about a week after a mass shooting broke out at a birthday party in Dadeville in which four people were fatally shot and 32 were injured. Harris said they’ve been working on establishing the task force months before this incident.

Harris said he got the idea for this task force from a program called Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program (VGRIP). This program was something he witnessed during his time in the FBI that had a positive impact on cities that had an increase in gun-related crimes.

The APD plans to use the $254,000 federal “Project Safe Neighborhood” grant that the department received in November 2022 to get advanced forensic equipment and enroll in the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).

“NIBIN is a nationwide network that will allow MGCTF investigators to rapidly track and link seized firearm evidence to other crimes across the southeast region,” the release stated. “For example, if investigators seize a shell casing from a crime scene in any of their respective jurisdictions, they can rapidly enter the evidence into NIBIN and potentially connect the case to another crime committed with the same firearm in a neighboring city, county or state.”

Harris said there weren’t any NIBIN machines in Lee County, so if the department needed to enter shell casings into the system, they had to drive to Montgomery to use the system at the Montgomery Police Department or the Forensic Science Department. Now, a NIBIN system will be housed at the APD and all participating agencies in the MGCTF will have investigators trained in the use of NIBIN with 24/7 access to the system.

These investigators and other officers in the task force will also be required to attend additional training focused on legal issues, de-escalation techniques, implicit bias awareness and proper tactics for criminal interdiction and patrol. Harris said this will help make sure everyone is on the same page.

Operations will begin after all the MGCTF officers have completed training.

“Local law enforcement agencies partnering to address and prevent gun crimes is a proactive effort that can’t be measured, but will be impactful,” APD Chief Cedric Anderson stated in the release. “We are grateful for the partnership.”

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said there are many challenges facing public safety in our communities, state and nation.

“The prevalence of violent acts involving firearms is a major concern to all and has visited tragedy on our largest cities down to our smallest of towns,” he said. “Our local agencies, through this task force, will be able to combine efforts and utilize state of the art technology to increase our efficiency and effectiveness to identify and apprehend violent offenders in the overall goal of protecting our citizens.”

OPD Chief Shane Healey said he’s always looking for ways to make our city safer.

“By coordinating our enforcement efforts, this task force becomes a force multiplier for our local agencies,” Healey said. “By combining efforts and working together, we hope to drastically reduce the number of illegal guns that are on the streets in our communities.”

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said firearms in combination with a criminal mindset are a real and present threat to the safety of every member of our community.

“By working together, our local law enforcement agencies will have a greater impact on reducing criminal activity, particularly gun crimes, all across Lee County,” she said. “The Lee County District Attorney’s Office will be supporting law enforcement in their efforts, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this task force will have on the overall safety of our communities.”