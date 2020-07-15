Local officials embrace Ivey's mask order

Local officials breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday over Gov. Kay Ivey’s new statewide public mask mandate.

“We were as excited as anyone to go out after the stay-at-home order was lifted in May,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said. “Hospitals throughout the state have been asking for this for a few weeks now and we were all very thankful to hear Gov. Ivey’s words today.”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller planned to push for such a mandate when his City Council meets Tuesday, but now that seems unlikely.

“We have to try to dissect it (Ivey’s order) to see if it does what we were looking at doing,” Fuller said.

Auburn’s City Council had its second work session on the mask issue. Mayor Ron Anders and council greeted the state mandate with open arms, just a few days after grappling with a proposed local order that some feared would be tough to enforce.

City Manager Jim Buston said police contact with people over public mask wearing would emphasize education: officers will carry disposable masks to offer those without any face coverings, but he added that residents can be fined up to $500 for noncompliance.

“I count on our neighbors to be good neighbors … I hope we call be mindful that we’re doing the best we can,” said Councilman Jay Hovey.

Hovey, Tommy Dawson and Kelley Griswold asked Buston and Anders to prepare a resolution of support for Ivy’s order, which runs through the end of July. It should be ready to vote on at next Tuesday’s regular council meeting.