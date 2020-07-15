Local officials embrace Ivey's mask order

Local officials breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday over Gov. Kay Ivey’s new statewide public mask mandate.
“We were as excited as anyone to go out after the stay-at-home order was lifted in May,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said. “Hospitals throughout the state have been asking for this for a few weeks now and we were all very thankful to hear Gov. Ivey’s words today.”
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller planned to push for such a mandate when his City Council meets Tuesday, but now that seems unlikely.
“We have to try to dissect it (Ivey’s order) to see if it does what we were looking at doing,” Fuller said.
Auburn’s City Council had its second work session on the mask issue. Mayor Ron Anders and council greeted the state mandate with open arms, just a few days after grappling with a proposed local order that some feared would be tough to enforce.
City Manager Jim Buston said police contact with people over public mask wearing would emphasize education: officers will carry disposable masks to offer those without any face coverings, but he added that residents can be fined up to $500 for noncompliance.
“I count on our neighbors to be good neighbors … I hope we call be mindful that we’re doing the best we can,” said Councilman Jay Hovey.
Hovey, Tommy Dawson and Kelley Griswold asked Buston and Anders to prepare a resolution of support for Ivy’s order, which runs through the end of July. It should be ready to vote on at next Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
EAMCIvey’s announcement comes at a time where EAMC is seeing a higher rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and east Alabama counties are seeing higher numbers of COVID-19 cases.
There were 45 COVID- 19 patients hospitalized Wednesday at EAMC, of which 43 were confirmed to have the virus, according to hospital data.
Lee County saw a major spike in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with the Alabama Department of Public Health confirming 85 new cases, the highest single-day total on record according to bamatracker.com, an Alabama COVID- 19 tracking website.
Grill said that despite what some may think, hospital officials have not been asking for the local economy to shut back down, but rather an order to help slow the spread of the virus.
“We have not been asking for another shutdown, but rather just a way to slow the spread and hopefully reduce the number of hospitalizations,” she said. “We realize some people see a mask mandate as the government going too far, but we ask for everyone’s support and understanding as COVID-19 is a public health crisis right now. This is only meant to be a temporary step to reign in the spread of COVID-19.”
EAMC’s Dr. Ricardo Maldonado said masks will help prevent the spread of the virus and are safe.
“Properly worn masks are safe and many people wear masks all day at work with no problems,” he said. “Wearing a mask will not make your immune system weaker, which is another common misconception.”
He stresses that by wearing a mask, community members are helping keep each other safe.
“When I wear a mask, I am protecting other people from me,” Maldonado said. “If I get COVID-19 even before symptoms appear, I could be contagious; so a mask in this case will mainly protect other people from me.”
Blood plasmaEAMC is asking those who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating blood so it can treat virus patients with blood plasma, or convalescent plasma.
EAMC has used plasma in 75 COVID-19 patients so far since it began using the treatment in mid-May.
The hospital gave 31 patients plasma in the first six weeks, and 44 patients received plasma in the past three weeks, the hospital said.
Many of the plasma units used in the past three weeks had to be ordered because there were no units available locally causing patient treatment to be delayed by about four to seven days, EAMC said.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 and wish to donate blood can call LifeSouth Community Blood Center at 334-705-0884 and ask to designate their donation to EAMC.
Lanett guidanceLanett police Chief Johnny Wood also responded to Ivey’s order Wednesday.
He issued a public statement affirming that residents would need masks and/or facial coverings for indoor spaces open to the general public, in public vehicles like buses and taxis and outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered.
Wood praised the “common-sense exceptions” in the order, which include allowing ballplayers onto fields without masks, while spectators must social distance and wear masks.
“It is everyone’s responsibility to work together during these trying times to slow and stop the spread of this deadly virus. It is only through cooperation from all parties that these new guidelines and health orders will be effective,” Wood stated.
The police chief added that he is beefing up patrol around the city in response to a spate of recent public complaints about reckless driving, large gatherings and street-racing, as well as enforcement of Ivey’s new order.
“The Lanett Police Department will be disrupting unlawful gatherings, strictly enforcing DUI and alcohol related offenses, reckless driving and racing, unlawful vehicles on the highway such as ATVs, dirt bikes, golf carts and etc., and any other crimes that are disruptive to the peace and dignity of our city,” Wood said.
Residents with concerns about such activities should call the Lanett Police Department’s non-emergency line: 334-576-0914.