Local organization gives COVID care kits to Lee County seniors

Volunteers, workers and representatives stood in front of the Boykin Senior Center in Auburn distributing care kits to seniors as they drove through the parking lot Wednesday.

Jeanna Thomas, the director of the Area Agency on Aging for the Lee-Russell Council of Governments, said the organization had been staging drive-through pick-up events for months to distribute COVID-19 essentials.

“In the spring, we received some CARES ACT funds to help mitigate the pandemic, and we tried to find some creative ways to use the funds and give back directly to the community,” Thomas said. “One of our staff had the idea to do these COVID care kits, and so it’s a way to use some of our funding to get PPE into the hands of individuals in the community.”

Thomas said they have distributed almost 2,000 care kits since they first began, including 150 to local residents that first day alone.

“There were a lot of people on fixed-incomes who have had trouble getting PPE, especially at first when PPE was hard to get anyway just because of how expensive it can be,” Thomas said. “We just found that there was a huge demand for it, and little by little we would schedule new events. We’ve been in Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City and Seale, Alabama.”

