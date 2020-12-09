Local organization gives COVID care kits to Lee County seniors

Volunteers, workers and representatives stood in front of the Boykin Senior Center in Auburn distributing care kits to seniors as they drove through the parking lot Wednesday.
Jeanna Thomas, the director of the Area Agency on Aging for the Lee-Russell Council of Governments, said the organization had been staging drive-through pick-up events for months to distribute COVID-19 essentials.
“In the spring, we received some CARES ACT funds to help mitigate the pandemic, and we tried to find some creative ways to use the funds and give back directly to the community,” Thomas said. “One of our staff had the idea to do these COVID care kits, and so it’s a way to use some of our funding to get PPE into the hands of individuals in the community.”
Thomas said they have distributed almost 2,000 care kits since they first began, including 150 to local residents that first day alone.
“There were a lot of people on fixed-incomes who have had trouble getting PPE, especially at first when PPE was hard to get anyway just because of how expensive it can be,” Thomas said. “We just found that there was a huge demand for it, and little by little we would schedule new events. We’ve been in Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City and Seale, Alabama.”
The kits given out by the group come with 10 surgical masks, a reusable cloth mask, two N95 masks, a few bottles of hand sanitizer and a book of crossword puzzles. Optional kits come with colored pencils and an adult coloring book to help keep seniors entertained, Thomas said.
“I know a lot of our elderly clients are going to be home so much over the next couple of months and not able to go anywhere, so it’s just something to give them an activity,” Thomas said. “So many of our services [used to be] face-to-face. … so we’ve been trying to find ways to provide entertainment because for so many of our seniors here, the senior center is their social world, and we’ve had to shut that down.”
State Rep. Jeremy Gray (D-Opelika) helped workers and volunteers Wednesday pass out the COVID kits to cars lined up around the parking lot, and said it wasn’t the first time he had helped the Lee-Russell Council of Governments with its efforts to give back to communities.
“This is maybe my fifth or sixth one,” Gray, who is a member of the LRCOG’s Ombudsman Advisory Council, said. “There is COVID, but we can still have fellowship and have fun, so it’s just been very enlightening and very humbling for me to be able to help in any capacity.”
The kits given out by the LRCOG are available at pickup events hosted by the organization, with the next one scheduled for Friday at the Central Senior Center in Phenix City.
To register for a COVID care kit, seniors in Lee and Russell County are encouraged to call (334) 749-5264, Thomas said.
