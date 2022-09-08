Local pastors talk importance of chaplaincy ahead of Friday's Blessing on the Corner in downtown Auburn

On Friday morning, the City of Auburn will hold a Blessing on the Corner prayer event at Toomer’s Corner.

It's open to the public and will begin at 8 a.m. Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, and Wren Arron, pastor of Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, are both scheduled to speak.

Both pastors are also chaplains for Auburn first responders and will pray over Auburn Police, Fire and EMS.

“We're going to pray that God blesses our city and protects our people,” Aaron said. “It really is just a time to unify our city. It's a time of unification and expectation.”

According to Smith, this is the first time the prayer event has been held in public since 2019.

“I think the last couple of years, due to COVID, we filmed a blessing,” Smith said. “But this year we're so blessed to actually gather and be with each other on Toomer’s Corner and just pray for our leaders.”

Smith, 52, has been a pastor for 28 years, and the pastor of Auburn United Methodist and the chaplain for the Auburn Fire Department for seven years, working alongside the Rev. Charles Cummings, also of Auburn United Methodist.

“It’s very humbling,” Smith said of working with the fire department. “As a pastor, you always want to be there with people when they're going through their difficult days.

Smith says he serves Auburn’s six fire stations through prayer, Sunday morning services and walking with first responders in their jobs and lives.

“We're also there when they go through difficult days or when they're having a remembrance service for a fallen person in the public safety realm,” Smith said. “So, it's been a blessing for us just to connect and to be there to walk alongside them and support them and their important calling in this community.”

Smith said being a firefighter is more than just dealing with house fires. He believes being a first responder is a ministry in its own right.

“They're there when people fall in their house,” Smith said. “They're there when there's a crisis, a life event that happens that they need medical attention. In so many ways, it's like we're able to walk alongside those who are giving attention and support them because what they're doing, I think at some deep level, is ministry.”

Aaron, 58, has been a pastor with Church of the Highlands for 10 years. He currently pastors the multi-site church’s Auburn West Campus, which meets downtown in The Hotel at Auburn University. Aaron said he is currently working on establishing the chaplaincy program with the Auburn Police Department.

“I honor everyone there that is taking part and that are wanting to do some things in that area to help their police force,” he said.

Aaron says part of what he does is connect officers with pastors and help them navigate a lot of the issues faced by first responders.

“They're an incredible group of men and women who are on the front line of a lot of things in our city,” Aaron said. “So, myself, along with some other pastors in town, really just try to speak life into them, pour into them, and be there for them.”

“It's an honor to be with the people that are going to be downtown, praying for our city,” Aaron said. “We love our law enforcement and our first responders, and we want to do whatever we can to help them in every area of their life.”