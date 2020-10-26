Local petting zoo Jubilee Farm adapts to coronavirus event closures

Bobby and Beverly Miracle started Jubilee Farm 12 years ago when Beverly suggested they start offering pony rides as a way to help pay for their Opelika farm.
Today, the couple has over 100 animals, including goats, ducks, ponies, pigs, llamas and sheep, and has set up their pony rides and petting zoos for events as far west as Phoenix, Arizona, and as far north as Detroit, Michigan.
“When it first started we traveled and did birthday parties,” Beverly said. “And then I talked to different people who had businesses like this, and one lady in particular said, ‘If you’re going to make a business out of this, you’re going to have to travel to the festivals.’”
Unfortunately, like so many businesses across the county, Jubilee Farm has been forced to adapt to the changes that came with the spread of the coronavirus, including the cancelation of many festivals the Miracles and their animals frequented year after year.
“We’ve had to try and transition because of COVID,” Bobby said. “Most of the festivals are canceled, so we started doing farm days out here, and we’ve had a lot of participation. People are confined and scared of COVID, so it’s nice to come out here in the open space.”
Jubilee Farm has now started hosting private birthday parties as well as public farm days where the Miracles’ open up their land in Opelika to visitors with full access to their petting zoo, ponies and hay rides.
A notable private party the couple brought their ponies and petting zoo to took place in Albertville, where the animals of Jubilee Farm came to visit the Waldrop family, the stars of the “Sweet Home Sextuplets” reality show on TLC.
Despite it being the Miracles’ first time being filmed for national television for an episode scheduled to air on Tuesday, Bobby said the couple wasn’t nervous at all and enjoyed bringing fun to the couple and their nine children.
“They were super, super nice folks,” Bobby said. “Both of [the Waldrop parents] are Auburn graduates, and [the husband] and I talked a little about Auburn football, and they’re just really nice, down-to-earth kind of folks.”
Despite all of the changes the Miracles have had to make to Jubilee Farm this year, Bobby said he is optimistic for the future. The couple has plans to add to their flock with the addition of peacocks and turkeys. Bobby also said the necessary changes to their business may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.
“I think [the festivals] will come back, but we’re getting old and the festivals are extremely hard work, so we’re actually looking more at possibly transitioning to do more out here – to be more of a destination,” Bobby said. “The response has been really super. The Farm Days used to be just three times a year maybe, but we’ve had such good, positive results from Farm Days almost every other weekend that we’re looking at just adding more features out here and making it a consistent thing.”
