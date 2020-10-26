Local petting zoo Jubilee Farm adapts to coronavirus event closures

A notable private party the couple brought their ponies and petting zoo to took place in Albertville, where the animals of Jubilee Farm came to visit the Waldrop family, the stars of the “Sweet Home Sextuplets” reality show on TLC.

Despite it being the Miracles’ first time being filmed for national television for an episode scheduled to air on Tuesday, Bobby said the couple wasn’t nervous at all and enjoyed bringing fun to the couple and their nine children.

“They were super, super nice folks,” Bobby said. “Both of [the Waldrop parents] are Auburn graduates, and [the husband] and I talked a little about Auburn football, and they’re just really nice, down-to-earth kind of folks.”

Despite all of the changes the Miracles have had to make to Jubilee Farm this year, Bobby said he is optimistic for the future. The couple has plans to add to their flock with the addition of peacocks and turkeys. Bobby also said the necessary changes to their business may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

“I think [the festivals] will come back, but we’re getting old and the festivals are extremely hard work, so we’re actually looking more at possibly transitioning to do more out here – to be more of a destination,” Bobby said. “The response has been really super. The Farm Days used to be just three times a year maybe, but we’ve had such good, positive results from Farm Days almost every other weekend that we’re looking at just adding more features out here and making it a consistent thing.”

