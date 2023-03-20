Auburn looks very different from 250 feet up in the air. For one thing, there’s a lot more trees than you might think when you’re driving around at ground level. Also, everything is surprisingly close together.

Mark Estrada, a flight instructor for South Atlanta Helicopters, had barely gotten us into the air when he pointed out Kroger on Dean Road. We had just buzzed over Duck Samford Stadium — passenger door off — in his Robinson R44 as kids played on the field beneath us.

“Coming up on your left is the Glenndean Shopping Center,” Estrada said, his voice crackling through the headset. “Toomer’s Corner is straight ahead.” I barely registered his words as I fumbled to get my camera in focus.

Estrada, 28, is an Auburn native and has been piloting helicopters for two years. He has logged in around 350 hours of flight time, minute compared to some pilots, but more than enough to land him a job as an instructor at South Atlanta Helicopters.

The company is based out of Hampton, Ga., and just opened its new branch at the Auburn University Regional Airport this past November.

“It’s something that doesn’t really get old for me,” Estrada said not long before our takeoff. “I enjoy the sights and I just love being up in a helicopter.”

South Atlanta Helicopters uses its birds — the aforementioned Robinson R44 as well as a Robinson R22 — primarily for flight training. The company is owned and operated by Freddie Briggs, an Army veteran with over 20 years’ experience piloting helicopters.

Briggs and his business partner, Christopher Tenaro, also a veteran Army pilot, opened South Atlanta Helicopters two years ago in Hampton, not far from the Atlanta Motor Speedway. According to Estrada, the two began the company with a desire to teach others how to fly.

“We have a lot of very high-time, very experienced instructors who want to teach their own instructors,” said Estrada, himself a five-year Marine vet. “That way they can pass their knowledge on and pass that down to their students.”

The school began as a higher-end company, training law enforcement and government agencies in techniques such as night-vision flying. However, they eventually opened to the general public as well.

And now they’ve expanded their wings, so to speak, in Auburn. According to Estrada, one of the primary reasons South Atlanta Helicopters chose Auburn was the town’s younger demographic.

“We were looking for an area where there’s a lot of people looking to develop their career,” Estrada said. “Between the university and the large public-school population, we thought it’d be a good idea to come here, that way we could market ourselves as something that can provide careers for younger people that are interested in doing maybe something alternative to a formal education, or in conjunction with a formal education.”

However, apart from being located at the university airport, South Atlanta Helicopters is its own private business. They don’t offer classes through Auburn University. Instead, their program offers one-on-one private lessons for students interested in learning to fly.

“If they just want to come in once a week and fly for fun, we can do that, or students can progress at their own rate without being in the formal program,” Estrada said.

While their primary business model is flight training, other services are offered as well. They also do gender reveals, golf ball drops, and filming, among other activities. The Hampton location offers a tour around the Atlanta Motor Speedway, a tour of the Walking Dead scenes in Senoia, and a longer flight to downtown Atlanta.

Tours are also on the horizon for the Auburn location. Estrada said it’s just a matter of getting FAA paper work finalized before they can offer them.

“We already have that submitted and so it’s going through policy,” he said. “So hopefully here soon we’ll be able to offer tours as well.”

It wasn’t long after our interview that Estrada asked if I wanted to go up.

Once we took off from Auburn University Airport, things went by quick. Estrada deliberately left the door off to allow me a better vantage point to photograph the town below. We flew straight down Glenn Avenue and veered south as we got closer to downtown.

Local landmarks including the Toomer’s Corner tiger paw, Samford Hall and Jordan-Hare Stadium all jumped immediately. But other details, like the awning at Little Italy and the wave mural at The Yard revealed just as much of the city’s character.

Estrada banked hard around the west side of Jordan Hare, then proceeded back east above the densely wooded neighborhoods along the town’s core. A quick run north along I-85 before banking back into the airport brought our quick jaunt to an end.

It was a similar helicopter tour around Portland, Ore., a few summers back that convinced Estrada to become a pilot. He’s also a student at Auburn University, majoring in Earth Sciences and set to graduate this August. However, that helicopter tour over Portland awakened something in him.

“I was like, ‘Man, this is really cool, like I could see myself doing this as a job,’” Estrada said. “It’s one of the only jobs where I feel like I could do it all day and it wouldn’t feel like a job. I just love doing it.”

Now that piloting is his job, perhaps there will be another student to fall in love with flying, this time over Auburn.