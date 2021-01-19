Local restaurateur brings slices of Italy to downtown Opelika

“I make the dough every day and use fresh ingredients — we don’t even have a freezer,” Hage said. “We cook all our own toppings and don’t get anything precooked. We use the same approach we use at Zazu — fresh, quality ingredients and getting skilled people to work with them.”

Despite the difficulties that come with opening a new restaurant in the middle of a pandemic, Hage said Dough is ready to start pizza deliveries or pick-up just in case another lockdown is put into effect.

“If something else happens in a couple of weeks, we’re open and ready to go,” Hage said. “Pizza is one of the biggest things for delivery and take-out, so if restaurants get shut down again, and hopefully they won’t, we’ll be ready to tackle it.”

Though Dough has future plans to increase the size of its menu and add items like salad and desserts, Hage said he and his cooks are focusing on perfecting their pizza for now.

“Opelika has been talking about [Dough] for three years, and if we make a good quality pizza then the business will do great,” Hage said. “When people get their food and you can watch them take a bite and nod their heads and say, ‘Hey, this is pretty good’ — that’s what drives me to do what I do.”

