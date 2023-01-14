Local ROMEO club begins collecting funds to donate to charities and those in need in 2023

The ROMEO club in Lee County plans to positively impact the community again in 2023 by collecting funds to support organizations like the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch, the Food Bank of East Alabama and others in need.

ROMEO clubs have been around for decades in the U.S. The club’s origins date back to the early 1940s before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A man named John Caufield and a group of men in Cambridge, Mass., formed what would become known as the ROMEO club: Retired Old Men Eating Out. The group was made up of men from Kerry Corner, which was an Irish working class neighborhood.

After Pearl Harbor was attacked, these men all enlisted in the military, and once they returned home at the end of the war and began pursuing college or a job, they felt a need to share stories and conversations as well as give back to the neighborhood, according to Max Waddington, the planner and record-keeper for the Lee County ROMEOs.

Waddington, 80, has been a member of the ROMEOs for about 12 years.

Caufield and his group met regularly and raised funds for the needy and the local food bank. Over time others across the country began forming their own ROMEO clubs.

In Lee County, the ROMEOs formed in the 1970s with the help of founding members Herschel Rowland, Sam Pridgen and Wally Mole who were assisting with the local food bank.

“Our current group, as in the past, is made up of Christian, retired men who have a variety of background and life experiences,” Waddington said.

Currently, about 42 members from across Lee County, plus one member who travels from Atlanta, meet weekly. Besides enjoying a meal with each other, these men act as a support group for each other and find ways to contribute to the community.

“Most of us are over 70, so we’re a support group. We just take care of each other,” said Chuck Barber, the Lee County ROMEO leader. Barber, 75, retired from coaching at Opelika High School after 30 years and joined the ROMEOs in 2004.

He said the members take care of each other when they get sick, visit others in the hospital and take care of widows.

“Before we were working 10, 12, 14 hours a day and we were real busy, but now we’re retired and to tell you the truth, I don’t know what I would do without the ROMEOs,” Barber said.

“It’s a very important part of all our lives,” added Dan Washburn, the inspirational leader for the group.

Washburn, 82, joined the Lee County ROMEOs in 2009 after retiring as an executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. He was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, and later was inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame.

At every Wednesday meeting, Barber said they pass around a cup asking each member to put in at least $1. The money they accumulated during 2022 was donated to the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch and to the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Barber said they’ve set the same goals for the year 2023 – to help support those two organizations as well as other needy families in the area. They’ve already started collecting funds.

In December, the ROMEOs visit the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch, which helps provide Christian, family-style residential homes for neglected or abused children.

“The Ranch provides each child with caregivers and a structured living environment where the children receive love, stability and a caring place to call ‘home,’” according to the website.

Washburn said the Lee County ROMEOs felt called to do something for the girls at the Ranch after a tragic accident that occurred on I-65 in 2021 that claimed the lives of eight people in a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van.

Earlier reports said they were on their way back from a beach trip to Gulf Shores.

Since then, the ROMEOs visit the Ranch in December, bringing Santa Claus with them. They also sing Christmas Carols and provide a cash gift for the girls and their families to use for Christmas shopping.

The Lee County ROMEOs are still accepting new members and encourage men to join. For more information call Chuck Barber at 334-749-6779, Dan Washburn at 334-467-8970 or Max Waddington at 1-913-526-1050.