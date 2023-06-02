Auburn sous chef Nicholas Song will be one of four finalists to compete in the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off set for June 12 at the Zeke’s Restaurant in Orange Beach.

Song, 35, will compete against three other Alabama chefs for a chance to win the state title and a $2,500 prize. Chefs will have one hour to prepare their dishes and present them to a panel of experienced industry judges. The winner will advance to the Great American Seafood Cook-Off to compete in New Orleans against chefs from across the country.

“It’s one of those things where you kind of just get the information and you don’t know how to react…,” Song said. “It’s like going to Disney World for the first time.”

The public can attend the ASCO competition, which will be held at 6 p.m. June 12 in Orange Beach. It’s free to attend. Outside of watching the live cooking competition, guests can enjoy live music and free oyster tastings.

The four finalists were chosen out of the applicants from across the state after submitting a recipe that featured Alabama Gulf Seafood as the main ingredient. Participants were judged on creativity, composition, harmony of ingredients and more.

After reviewing the recipes, the judges chose Song, Birmingham small batch chef Sam Adams, Magnolia Springs chef Lawrence Agnew and Orange Beach chef Brody Olive. This year, judges saw the highest number of entries submitted to us in ASCO history. They said they had “the best and most solid options statewide.”

“We were blown away by chefs’ creativity in presenting Alabama Gulf Seafood through new and interesting recipe creations. We cannot wait to see our four finalists’ creations brought to life in June,” said Chef Jim Smith, board chairman of the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission and 2011 winner of both the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off and GASCO.

Competing chef recipe selections include:

Song — Alabama Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Heirloom Tomato Miso Dashi, Meyer Lemon Quick Pickled Cucumber & Alabama Royal Red Shrimp Salad, Local Corn, Chili & Cotija “Esquites” Aioli.

Adams — “Mediterranean Summer Meets Birmingham”: Seared Gulf Red Snapper over Gulf Crab Salad, with Boiled Peanut Hummus, Cornmeal Fried Squash, Fried Capers, Saffron Beurre L’orange, and Herb Salad.

Agnew — Charcoal Grilled Dry Aged Swordfish Chop, Magnolia Glazed Bayou Cora “Nixtamalized” Hominy & Local Summer Vegetables, Blue Crab Stuffed Heirloom Tomato, Bourride Butter.

Olive — “Fishing on the Rocks, The Jetties at Perdido Pass” Gaff-Top Catfish Smoked over Scrub Oak Coal, Flash-Fried Mole Crabs + Gulf Shrimp Horseradish Cream, Pickled Purslane + Smoked Paprika Coral Tuile.

Song said this will be his first time competing in a cook-off. He found out about the contest through Scott Simpson, the executive chef and owner of The Depot. Simpson won the competition two years ago and brought home the 2021 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off state title.

Song described Simpson as an amazing mentor and said he’s learned a lot from him.

“There’s a lot of development that I have gained since being here,” Song said. “It’s one of those things that we’re always able to grow here and experiment and try new things, which makes The Depot very special. Not too many places really have that type of ability.”

Song learned how to cook at age 9

Song has been a sous chef at The Depot for about seven months. Prior to his position at the Auburn restaurant, he’s cooked in kitchens throughout the country including Hawaii, Washington, California and Alabama.

Song was born and raised in San Jose, California, where he started to learn how to cook at the age of 9.

“I was raised by a single mother, so learning how to cook kind of was essential growing up,” he said.

He started with simple things like canned soup and developed more skills by learning from his uncles, Jim and Tom Kauss. Song’s two uncles taught him how to grill, how make different sauces and more, which led him to fall in love with cooking.

“One of the things that I learned from (my mom) was making meatballs. My mom was actually a very simple cook,” Song said. “My uncles though, they were the ones that influenced me the most, teaching me how to work a grill, how to cook turkey’s for Thanksgiving and hams.”

At the age of 17, Song started his first job as a cook, making bread for Subway. By the age of 20, he was a culinary assistant manager for Olive Garden. After working in corporate kitchens for several years, Song moved towards the private sector like mom-and-pop restaurants.

Seven months ago, he joined the team at The Depot where he was encouraged to apply for the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off competition.

He put together a recipe with all the details someone would need to recreate the dish, sent it out and was stunned to discover he’d been selected as a finalist.