Local teen dedicates Eagle Scout project to helping residents respectfully retire American flags

Opelika teen Ben Livingston said he only joined Boy Scout Troop 858 because a friend convinced him to when he was only 12, and five years later he’s on track to reach the highest rank available for the group.

After joining as Scout and working his way through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, and Life while earning dozens of merit badges over his years in the Boy Scouts, Livingston is on track to become an Eagle Scout after he completes his community project: receptacles placed around the city for residents to properly retire their United States flags.

“I got the idea from one of our leaders in my boy scout troop, and he gave me the idea to do flag retirement boxes since no one else around here has any,” Livingston said. “The idea was to build the boxes, collect the flags and give them to the troops so we could properly retire them.”

Livingston said flags should be considered for retirement after they’ve faded in color or have become dirty or frayed at the ends, and once it’s been worn and torn, a United States flag shouldn’t merely be thrown in the trash.

According to Livingston, flags should be retired according to the United States flag code which states that they should be “destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”