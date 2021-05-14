Loneliness in the pandemic: How Auburn seniors made it through a year of isolation

“Not being able to socialize for a year is not good for mental health," Gloria Reese, 76, told the Opelika-Auburn News on Wednesday, the center’s first day back open with modifications.

In memory of those lost either to natural causes or COVID-19, assistant center manager Nadine Payne lit a candle Wednesday, listing eight names one by one.

Robert Malgre, who celebrated his 76th birthday Friday, says he’s thankful to be back at the Auburn Senior Center, citing the want and need to socialize with others.

“It was a tough time to be away from everyone – my family, too,” Malgre said. “I missed everyone.”

Wyolene Welch, 92, played word games during the pandemic, to keep her mind “fresh,” she said.

Minnie Frazier, 81, and her daughter, Carrie Frazier, spent much of 2020 together. Carrie helps care for Minnie, and said she’s aware of the importance of daily contact.

“It was a sad time,” Carrie said, referring to quarantine during the pandemic. “The center is a place where you can come, mingle with people, play dominos, cards, have fun and do things you can’t normally do at home.”

Minnie, according to Carrie, would ask daily when the center was going to reopen.