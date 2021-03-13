LOOK BACK: A year of COVID-19 in Lee County, east Alabama

The Bean announced on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that it has decided to close for the week.

“The safety and well being of our employees and customers is the utmost importance to us, and we do not feel that providing a space that goes against the protocol of social distancing is truly loving our neighbors well and could potentially put others at risk,” the post read. “Waiting for testing to increase and for more cases to pop up to make this call will only make the community fall behind. So we are trying to get ahead of COVID-19 and take care of our community and customers.”

The Bean said it would reevaluate the situation in a week to determine if it should stay closed or re-open.

“Thank you for understanding,” the post said. “Thank you for supporting us this past year as we’ve walked through big changes before. Our response is not out of fear, but out of faith and hope that this will have a ripple effect of loving our neighbors well by practicing social distancing. Stay at home and make a difference.”

Another Auburn restaurant, Fratelli's Ristorante Italiano, has decided to operate by curbside pickup only.

The business announced on its Facebook Monday morning that all orders would be to-go and brought to the customer's car.