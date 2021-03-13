LOOK BACK: A year of COVID-19 in Lee County, east Alabama

Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:06 a.m.:
The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday morning.
A Montgomery county resident tested positive for the virus. The patient is someone who traveled out of state and came in contact with the virus, the City of Montgomery announced.
Ivey released the following statement:
“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.
“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:25 a.m.:
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released a statement Friday morning updating the association’s plans for spring sports due to the coronavirus. The AHSAA plans for all sanctioned sports to continue but with stipulations regarding crowd size.
“As explained within previous correspondence, the AHSAA is closely monitoring statewide conditions regarding COVID-19 with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), and the Center of Disease Control (CDC),” the statement read. “Based on the ADPH’s recommendation and in accordance with information sent to public schools from the ALSDE, events with 500 or more in attendance from outside the school’s student body should be cancelled or limited to the recommended number.
“Compliance regarding this recommendation is the responsibility of local schools and school boards.”
Additionally, the AHSAA provided answers to several questions regarding spring sports.
If schools have canceled all extra-curricular activities, the association emphasized that practice and competition for any sport are a school and school system decision and should be based on recommendations from the ADPH. Presently, the AHSAA plans on spring sports to have their regularly-scheduled championships but have formed a Spring Sports Contingency Committee to develop alternative options for championship play if necessary.
Once those contingency plans have been developed, schools will be notified of championship qualifications to ensure all teams have equal opportunity to participate. If one team in a contest opts to not play due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, the AHSAA will not count that as a forfeit.
The association’s statement comes four days after initially saying it was “closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state and surrounding states. While there has not been a confirmed case of this new virus within our state, we are in constant contact with state officials who are monitoring the situation and providing updates.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 12:02 p.m.:
The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center will postpone or cancel upcoming performances in wake of Auburn University moving to remote access classes.
“We are working diligently with all artists whose performances at the Gogue Center have been affected to reschedule their engagements for later dates,” said Jonathan Osborne, director of marketing and communications for the performing arts center. “At this time, our goal is to postpone and reschedule performances—not to cancel.”
“We are eager to welcome these artists to Auburn as soon as we can.”
Performances through April 10 will be affected, according to a press release from the center.
The only canceled performance, as of this time, is the United States Navy Band that was set to perform tonight.
The postponed performances will include Sierra Hull, who was set to perform March 20, The Dover Quartet with Bridget Kibbey, which was set to perform March 24, Marsalis who was set to perform March 26 and the Alfredo Ridriguez and Pedrito Martinez Duo who was set to perform April 7, according to the release.
Additionally, Baby Shark Live, on April 22 has been postponed.
“In addition to these performances, all related events, including pre-show artists talks, master classes, school show performances and community engagements, will also be rescheduled,” the release added.
The purchased tickets for performances that have been rescheduled will still be valid, the release said.
“The safety and wellbeing of our patrons, visiting artists, staff, the university and community is of our utmost concern,” said Christopher Heacox, Gogue Center executive director. “We sincerely regret any inconvenience and appreciate our patrons for their support and understanding.”
People who purchased tickets for performances that have been canceled can receive credit toward a future performance or request a refund, according to the release.
“Beginning Friday, March 13, members of our patron services team will be available to assist you with any questions or concerns via email and telephone only,” the release said. “The Gogue Center box office will reopen for in-person visits on Tuesday, April 14. For further information, please contact the box office at gpactickets@auburn.edu or 334.844.TIXS (8497).”
The release added that rescheduled dates will be announced soon.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 12:30 p.m.:
The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday morning.
A Montgomery county resident tested positive for the virus. The patient came in contact with the virus out of state, said Dr. Scott Harris, who runs the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Our understanding is at this time is that the patient felt unwell upon returning home and has self-isolated themselves since they have been home,” Harris said. “This person continues to not be out in public or in the community but is isolated at this time.”
No other identifying factors were released by Harris, other than the patient had other chronic medical conditions, which considered the patient to be high risk for the virus.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a prepared statement. “We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.”
The state began testing for coronavirus about a week ago. The sample from the first confirmed virus patient in the state was submitted to the state Thursday.
“At about 8 a.m. this morning we learned that this test was positive,” Harris said.
Harris added that Alabama has continued to increase its testing ability, noting that any physician in the state who orders a test on a patient will automatically be approved. The health department expects to test about a dozen or more samples Friday for the virus.
Harris encourages Alabamians to make sure they have an adequate amount of food and prescription medication.
“We feel like we have a good plan in place,” he said. “We believe Alabama is prepared.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 12:40 p.m.:
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller released a statement Friday afternoon reassuring his citizens:
"I wanted to reach out today to reassure our citizens that the City of Opelika is prepared for the ever-changing coronavirus COVID-19 situation. City officials are working closely with East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika City Schools, local business and industry to ensure that we have plans in place to maintain essential city services. This includes but not limited to police, fire, EMT, power, solid waste and wastewater collection. In addition, we are in communication with Opelika Utilities and they are also prepared.
"We will be constantly monitoring the situation and provide updates via the city website (www.opelika-al.gov); social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram); and communicated through the local media.
"I encourage you to continue your daily routine while using social distancing as you can. Use common sense and wash your hands. Our local businesses are open and need your support. I know that our community is one who rallies together when challenging situations occur. Be calm and patient as we all work through this together.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 1:28 p.m.:
The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) will shut down on-campus instruction at Southern Union State Community College and 22 other institutions across the state March 17-April 3.
Many ACCS institutions have a scheduled Spring Break during this time and students may be asked to extend this break period. All events scheduled at the state’s community colleges during this time frame are also cancelled.
While classes will not be taking place on campuses, ACCS colleges will continue normal operations.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 2:02 p.m.:
The Alabama Republican Senate run-off election between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville remains scheduled for March 31 despite the state recording its first confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19, the Office of the Alabama Secretary of State announced.
“Secretary of State John H. Merrill is confident in the ability of the ADPH to monitor the potential spread of the virus and to treat the case(s) accordingly,” a release from the office reads. “The Office of the Secretary of State has been in close communication with the local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties to discuss Election Day preparation and encourage preventative measures to maintain the health and safety of voters.”
The office recommends that voters who are concerned about contracting or spreading the virus may vote by absentee.
The deadline to apply from an absentee ballot is Thursday, March 26, and the last day to postmark or return an absentee ballot by hand in Monday, March 30.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 3 p.m.:
Auburn Parks and Recreation is cancelling numerous events in response to coronavirus COVID-19.
The following events are canceled:
- Bark in the Park
- Tails n Trails
- Ride and Seek
- Earth Day programs for Auburn City Schools’ second graders
- Breakfast with the Bunny
- Easter Egg Hunt
- Spring Skate Jam
Those who purchased tickets for any of these events will be issued a full refund, including online ticket fees.
The city released the following statement:
“As an increasing number of COVID-19 cases are reported across the U.S., including one confirmed case in Montgomery County, the City of Auburn is continuing to carefully monitor this issue and gauge its impact on the Auburn community. The City of Auburn’s COVID-19 Task Force is in regular contact with local, state and regional resources to remain informed of the latest updates and recommendations.
"The City of Auburn has engaged its longstanding business continuity plan to continue to safely provide the services Auburn residents need. Staff members are proactively preventing the spread of germs at public facilities by regularly disinfecting high-traffic surfaces, and employees are being encouraged to practice social distancing and other health precautions recommended by the CDC.
"Regularly scheduled programs and meetings throughout the City will continue as planned. Those who are more susceptible to illnesses are encouraged to evaluate and consider the risk of visiting high-traffic facilities or attending events.
"Those who purchased tickets for any of these events will be issued a full refund, including online ticket fees.
"City of Auburn staff will continue to protect and serve the Auburn community through 911 and public safety services, water and sewer services, trash collection, road and infrastructure maintenance, regular communications and more. Please take advantage of the many services available at auburnalabama.org, including online payment options, the reporting of non-emergency concerns, the Auburn Public Library’s online resources, livestreamed City Council meetings and more.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 3:08 p.m.:
The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that all athletics activities at member schools, including Auburn, is to be suspended through April 15.
That includes all competition, practices, meetings and other organized gatherings.
The SEC previously announced a suspension for competition through March 30.
Auburn’s basketball, baseball and softball seasons have all been halted, among all other sports. Auburn football’s A-Day spring game was scheduled for April 11 and now the suspension extends past that.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 5:15 p.m.:
All public K-12 schools in Alabama will close at the end of Wednesday, March 18, through at least April 6 in response to coronavirus COVID-19, Gov. Kay Ivey said during a news conference Friday.
Schools will close for a two-and-a-half week break in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Ivey also issued a state of emergency.
A second case of the virus was confirmed in Alabama, Dr. Scott Harris, who runs the Alabama Department of Public Health, said during the news conference.
The second virus patient is from Jefferson County.
Harris added that the health department received preliminary reports of three additional coronavirus cases, which would bring Alabama to a total of five cases.
UPDATED: Friday, March 13, 2020, 6:45 p.m.:
Following the lead of Alabama governor Kay Ivey, the AHSAA has announced that all athletic events are hereby suspended. The last date for any activity – which includes but is not limited to contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning – will be Tuesday, March 17.
At the end of the two-and-a-half weeks during which Alabama public schools will be closed, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.
The announcement comes after the AHSAA began Friday with a statement saying it would simply limit crowds at events to no more than 500 people.
UPDATED: Friday, March 13, 2020, 7:10 p.m.:
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) shared in a tweet Friday afternoon that they have coronavirus COVID-19 test kits available at the hospital which, after testing, will be sent to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“At this time, EAMC has COVID-19 collection kits available that are reserved for patients who meet certain criteria,” the tweet read. “We cannot currently test. If a kit we collect is approved by ADPH, the specimen can be sent to ADPH or an independent lab for testing.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020, 9:34 p.m.:
There are six confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The confirmed cases are from the following counties: Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. Another confirmed case is from out of town.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Updated: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 3 p.m.
Alabama nursing homes are restricting who can visit residents in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Nursing Home Association (ANHA) announced Saturday.
The move is in response to guidance published Friday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to restrict visitation of residents.
The CMS guidance says nursing homes “should restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific room only,” a release from the ANHA reads. “In addition, CMS directs nursing homes to cancel communal dining and group activities and actively screen residents and staff for respiratory symptoms.”
ANHA President & CEO Brandon Farmer issued the following statement:
“With a national state of emergency declared by the President, the Alabama Nursing Home Association is urging all nursing homes in the state to follow the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) new guidance to restrict visitation of residents.”
ANHA says state nursing home have been practicing protective protocols similar to the new CMS guidance for several days.
“These actions are imperative because nursing homes serve people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” the release reads. “Protecting the health and well-being of those in our care at all times and the protection of the general public during this health-related emergency are our priority. We know this is a difficult time for our residents and their family members. Please know that nursing home staff are committed to helping families and residents communicate during this time."
Updated: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 4:34 p.m.
The Supreme Court of Alabama is suspending all in-person court appearances across the state, effective Monday.
Julia Jordan Weller, the Clerk of the Supreme Court of Alabama, issued a statement on behalf of the justices late Friday.
The order, made possible by Gov. Kay Ivey’s declaration of a state of emergency Friday, applies to circuit courts, district courts (including small claims), juvenile courts, municipal courts , probate courts and appellate courts, according to the statement. It runs through April 16, 2020.
The statement also lists exceptions, including bond hearings, emergency order hearings, plea agreements and civil and criminal trials already in progress. Those in-person hearings that are allowed will only include attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers and other necessary persons, as determined by the trial judge.
In addition, “… this order expressly does not prohibit court proceedings by telephone, video , teleconferencing, or other means that do not involve in- person contact . This order does not affect courts' consideration of matters that can be resolved without in- person proceedings,” according to the statement.
The order may be read in full at https://www.alabar.org/assets/2020/03/COV-19-order-FINAL.pdf.
Updated: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:32 p.m.:
There now are 12 positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Saturday night.
There were six virus cases as of Friday night.
Jefferson County has the most cases with five confirmed coronavirus cases. Tuscaloosa County has two confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Elmore, Limestone and Montgomery counties each have one confirmed case.
There also is one confirmed case from out of state, according to the health department.
Update: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:42 p.m.:
Walmart and Publix are changing their business hours in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. beginning Sunday until further notice, the company announced Saturday.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” a release from Walmart reads. “Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.”
Publix also announced Saturday that all grocery store location will close at 8 p.m. until further notice. The change begins Saturday.
The change is “to better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves,” a release from Publix reads.
Update: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 5:15 p.m.:
Alabama state employees can begin working from home, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Sunday night.
“Effective on Monday, March 16, I will be authorizing agency directors to implement telework, flexible work schedules and practice social distancing for the next three weeks,” Ivey said in a statement.
“Departments providing public safety, direct care, and other essential services must plan and schedule their activities accordingly, with the directors of depts determining the staffing to ensure the continued operation of essential and emergency services.
“For more information, please contact your immediate supervisor or department head. While out of the office, please continue the practice of sound hygiene and social distancing.”
Employees should plan to return to their regular work schedules on Monday, April 6, Ivey said.
Lee County case confirmed
Update: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 7:15 p.m.:
Lee County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Sunday evening.
No other details were immediately available Sunday night, including the location or how the virus was brought into the county.
There are 22 confirmed virus cases in Alabama as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
Jefferson County has the most cases with 12 confirmed. Tuscaloosa County has three confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Elmore, Limestone and Montgomery counties each have one confirmed case.
ADPH guidelines
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 9:20 a.m.:
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) released new recommendations regarding public gatherings in response to the coronavirus COVID-19.
ADPH is making the following recommendations concerning public gathers, food establishment and other retail venues and businesses:
- No mass gatherings of 50 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between participants (with exceptions noted below). This may include festivals, parades, assemblies, or sporting events.
- Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family) of 10 or more persons, and should avoid travel by air, train or bus.
- For retail business, including restaurants, limit patronage at any one time to 50 percent of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a six-foot distance between tables.
- Public buildings should consider whether visitation may be limited. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons.
- All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or cancelled.
- Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals and family events should exercise prudence and maintain consistent six-foot distance between participants if possible.
ADPH added that workplaces should attempt to adhere to the recommendations whenever possible, “it is understood that exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies, and health care facilities including clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Consider using means for electronic or video meetings in workplaces if possible,” a release from ADPH reads.
Chick-fil-A & Starbucks
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 9:50 a.m.:
Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing its dining room seating while Starbucks is temporarily changing to a ‘to go’ model in response to the coronavirus, COVID-19.
“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact,” the restaurant said in a statement.
“Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”
Starbucks transitioned to a 'to go' model Sunday in all company-owned stores in the United States and Canada for at least two weeks.
“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.
Here’s what customers can expect, Starbucks said in a release:
- We are pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas
- Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery
- We will have a modified condiment bar in all stores
- You may see modified “order ahead” handoff areas on a store-by-store basis
- Temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses
- Temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID – 19 cases
Opelika City Schools
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 9:51 a.m.:
Opelika City Schools is planning on providing breakfast and lunch to students in the weeks following the school system’s spring break, Becky Brown, public relations coordinator for Opelika City Schools, told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Administrators are coordinating locations and times for students to receive their meals.
A formal announcement will be made once all details are set.
Meals will not be served this week, due to spring break; though they should begin the week of March 23, Brown added.
First Lee County virus case
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:12 a.m.:
An employee at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is the first confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 case in Lee County, the hospital announced.
“While EAMC has done everything possible to help prevent the spread of the virus in our region, we also believed that it was a matter of time as the virus made its way across America,” EAMC said in a statement.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Sunday night the first confirmed case of the virus in Lee County. Alabama has 22 confirmed virus cases, with Jefferson County having the most confirmed cases with 12.
The Lee County patient’s symptoms are mild, and the employee had not traveled outside of Lee County prior to the symptoms “making this what is considered ‘community transmission’ of the virus,” EAMC said.
The employee made a doctor’s appointment once they began showing symptoms. A COVID-19 specimen was collected during the appointment and was submitted for testing, EAMC said.
The employee is quarantined at home, the hospital added.
EAMC has cancelled most elective procedures in response to the confirmed virus case. The hospital is also taking all extra precautions in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, the statement said.
“In addition, we have implemented a plan to perform deep cleaning in all patient care areas,” EAMC said. “Employees are actively practicing meticulous infection control and the use of personal protective equipment.”
The hospital is closely monitoring all patients, visitors and employees and is taking every precaution to minimize the spread of the virus.
EAMC reminds the community to wash hands and do not go to work, school or public areas if showing any signs of illness or not feeling well.
The hospital asks that anyone showing symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, to call 334-528-SICK.
Auburn Parks and Rec cancels events, closes centers
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 11:18 a.m.:
Auburn Parks and Recreation and Auburn Police Library program and events are canceled through at least Saturday, March 28, in response to the coronavirus COVID-19.
All indoor recreation facilities in Auburn are closed, and all recreation programs and reservations have been canceled.
The following facilities are included in the closure:
- Boykin Community Center
- Dean Road Recreation Center
- Frank Brown Recreation Center
- Dean Road Recreation Center
- Harris Center
- Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center
The fitness centers at Frank Brown and Boykin have closed as well as the gyms at Frank Brown, Boykin and Dean Road and the auditorium at Boykin.
The ceramics studio at Dean Road is also closed. All spring sports are delayed through March 28.
All Auburn Public Library programs and events have also been canceled through March 28. This includes all storytimes, Gamer’s Society, Show and Tell Book Club and the author visit with Patti Callahan Henry, the city said.
Library patrons are encouraged to utilize the library’s online resources.
Local Businesses Affected
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 3:22 p.m.:
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is closing its dining room, the company announced Monday.
All ordered items will be packed as carryout. The restaurant is still open for online ordering and delivery, said the company.
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 2:55 p.m.:
The Bean announced on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that it has decided to close for the week.
“The safety and well being of our employees and customers is the utmost importance to us, and we do not feel that providing a space that goes against the protocol of social distancing is truly loving our neighbors well and could potentially put others at risk,” the post read. “Waiting for testing to increase and for more cases to pop up to make this call will only make the community fall behind. So we are trying to get ahead of COVID-19 and take care of our community and customers.”
The Bean said it would reevaluate the situation in a week to determine if it should stay closed or re-open.
“Thank you for understanding,” the post said. “Thank you for supporting us this past year as we’ve walked through big changes before. Our response is not out of fear, but out of faith and hope that this will have a ripple effect of loving our neighbors well by practicing social distancing. Stay at home and make a difference.”
Another Auburn restaurant, Fratelli's Ristorante Italiano, has decided to operate by curbside pickup only.
The business announced on its Facebook Monday morning that all orders would be to-go and brought to the customer's car.
Additionally, the business is extending the military discount to medical personnel and first responders to 50% off orders.
"We love you all," the post said. "We love you all so much that is better we don’t see each other for a while. We are operating in the safest and responsible way we can."
Auburn University asks students to stay off campus
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 4:30 p.m.:
Auburn University Student Affairs sent an email to students Monday afternoon asking that they not come to campus.
"We ask that no students come to campus during this time, including congregating on Samford Lawn and other green spaces on campus," said Bobby Woodard.
The email also asked students to practice social distancing of at least six feet and wash hands regularly.
Auburn Municipal Court Suspended
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 4:55 p.m.:
Auburn Municipal Court Proceedings have been suspended until April 16, following an order from the Alabama Supreme Court.
"The order was issued in response to recommendations of the CDC and other government entities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said an city of Auburn release sent Monday afternoon. "The order applies to all in-court proceedings with the exception of bond hearings, police emergencies and anything deemed an emergency by the Auburn Municipal Court judge."
Auburn also asked citizens to conduct business online, such as paying parking tickets or traffic citations.
"Updated court notices will be resent via mail to individuals' last know addresses," the release added. "A list of rescheduled court dates is available at auburnalabama.org/court."
Drive-thru testing
Update: Monday, March 16, 2020, 6:22 p.m.:
East Alabama Medical Center opened a drive-thru testing center Monday to test patients for coronavirus COVID-19.
The testing facility is by appointment only and is located at the former location of Health Plus Fitness Center.
The hospital asks that anyone showing symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, to call 528-SICK.
More information about the testing center can be found in Tuesday's edition of the Opelika-Auburn News.
McDonald's
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 6:42 a.m.:
McDonald's is closing its seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, at its company-owned restaurants in the United States in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
The restaurants will be focusing on serving customers through the drive-thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery, the company said.
"This decision allows for customers without access to a Drive-Thru and those unable to use McDelivery to continue to have access to McDonald's," McDonald's said in a news release.
All PlayPlaces at McDonald's location in the United States also are closed.
"If customers have questions about the status of their local McDonald’s, they are encouraged to contact their local restaurant," the release reads. "We believe this temporary change is the right decision for our consumers, our communities, and our business and will continue to evaluate our operations as the situation evolves."
ABC stores closing
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 9:34 a.m.:
ABC Stores is closing 78 of its stores in Alabama, including its two Opelika locations and its store in LaFayette. The Opelika stores are located at 1945 Opelika Rd. and 3051 Frederick Rd., while the LaFayette location is at 15173 US Highway 431.
“After further consultation today with Governor Ivey's staff, ABC Board executive staff, health experts and others, we have decided to implement some operational changes that will provide better safety measures for our store and warehouse employees, patrons, licensees and the general public,” Dean Argo, ABC Board manager of government relations & communications, said in a statement.
The stores that are scheduled to close will be closing at the end of the business day Tuesday. The personnel at those stores will temporarily be re-assigned to other open ABC stores in their area, Argo added.
“We believe that closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said Argo.
All ABC stores that remain open will be open from Noon until 7 p.m., except for wholesale-only stores, whose hours will remain the same.
Other operational changes specifically for patron and employee safety:
- Beginning Wednesday, all stores will operate as "over the counter" stores in order to keep as much distance between patrons and store personnel as possible. In an effort to reduce exposure we are limiting the number of customers allowed in the store to a maximum of 5 at any given time.
- Customers will not be allowed to pull their own product. Store personnel will ask customers for their order, retrieve the product(s), and bring the item(s) to the counter for check out.
- Customers are asked to pay for their purchase with a credit card, if possible. If cash must be used, customers should place the requested amount on the counter and store personnel will return their change in the same manner.
- Employees will be required to wear gloves. Masks are optional, at this time.
SEC cancels rest of 2019-20 athletic year
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 2:05 p.m.:
The Southeastern Conference has officially called off the rest of the 2019-2020 athletic year, ending the season for Auburn’s teams playing spring sports.
The move was inevitable. The NCAA had already called off all national championship events and the Big 12 and Pac 12 had already made a similar announcement last weekend.
Previously, the SEC had only announced postponements amid growing concerns over COVID-19.
“The SEC has announced all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year,” the SEC posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Auburn baseball and softball are among the teams that have had their seasons cancelled, along with Auburn football’s spring practices and annual spring game.
Lee County cases
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 3:35 p.m.:
Two more coronavirus COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lee County, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now three cases in Lee County and 39 in Alabama, according to ADPH.
There are 21 confirmed cases in Jefferson County.
No deaths have been reported. There were 29 virus cases as of Monday night.
Shelby County has four confirmed cases. Tuscaloosa County has three confirmed cases. Elmore and Montgomery counties each have two confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Madison, St. Clair, and Limestone counties each have one confirmed case.
Kroger Updates Hours
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 4:20 p.m.:
Kroger has decided to change its hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. though it has stressed this is not due to problems with supply chain.
A press release sent Tuesday afternoon shared that the hours will take effect starting today.
"As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours. However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
The decision was made by Kroger’s Atlanta Division according to the release, so affected branches will include stores in Georgia, East Alabama and South Carolina, the release added.
Hiring is underway, however, the release said.
"Kroger stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina continue to escalate hiring and those in industries hardest hit by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for open positions at jobs.kroger.com," the release said.
ALEA
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 6:25 p.m.
State suspends driver’s license testing, encourages online renewals
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has suspended road testing for driver’s licenses, opened curb-side check-in at locations, and is encouraging online or by-phone renewals of driver’s licenses after changes made to state-wide operations in response to the spread of COVID-19.
ALEA in its release announcing the changes also reminds those with expiring Alabama driver’s licenses that the state affords them a 60-day grace period after expiration and says that drivers can wait to renew.
The ALEA discourages anyone with weakened or compromised immune systems from visiting any driver’s license renewal location, and says that online services are available for anyone needing to renew a driver’s license or STAR ID or non-driver ID. For those needing to make the trip, curb-side check-in and screening has begun and ALEA asks those going to follow instructions posted outside each location and wait in their vehicles to reduce possible exposures.
The ALEA can be found on the web at alea.gov. The Opelika location’s phone number is 334-737-1665.
Auburn University pay
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 6:20 p.m.
Auburn University Human Resources sent an email to its employees Tuesday afternoon sharing that all employees would be paid, even if they cannot come into work.
Last week Auburn University said that it would be moving to remote education and all employees that could, should work remotely.
“At this time, the University continues to conduct full university operations,” the email said. “Supervisors are encouraged to be as flexible as possible to help minimize the spread of illness.”
The email said that Jay Gogue, President of Auburn University, said all employees would be paid, however, even if they cannot preform their duties remotely or come into work.
Administrative/Professional and Faculty (Exempt) Employees that work full time were guaranteed pay for 40 hours. Part-time employees will be paid based on FTE, the email said.
University Staff (non-exempt) were guaranteed 40 hours and any overtime.
Part time staffers would be guaranteed pay as well, using an average of the hours the staff member worked form Jan. 5 to Feb. 29.
Temporary Employment Services and student employees would also be paid using an average of their worked hours from Jan. 5 to Feb. 29.
All staff employees that use the Kronos system should continue to do so, the email said, so that hours will be properly tracked.
“We will evaluate employment options beyond spring term based on information at this time,” the email said.
Restaurants closing dining rooms
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 6:10 p.m.
Several Lee County restaurants joined together to close their dining rooms and instead will offer to-go orders only due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Acre, Bow & Arrow, The Hound, Amsterdam Cafe, Zazu Gastropub and Lucy's announced on social media Wednesday that they will be closing their dining rooms until further notice.
"That sentence is something that I never thought I'd have to write or say," David Bancroft, owner of Acre and Bow & Arrow, wrote in an Instagram post. "My 'what if’s' are now 'even if's."
"We as a collection of chefs and restauranteurs in the Lee County community have agreed to temporarily suspend on premise dining in our restaurants to protect our team members and local families," Lucy's wrote on Instagram.
Acre is working on an online ordering platform but will take orders over the phone for curbside pickup beginning Wednesday. Acre will have a new streamlined menu of its favorites available.
It is also working on a delivery option, Bancroft wrote.
Bow & Arrow is available to order online through its website or its app and can be picked up in the drive-thru.
The Hound is offering mobile ordering and curbside pickup. The restaurant is looking into starting delivery options soon.
Amsterdam Café is offering curbside pickup beginning Tuesday night. Customers can order and pay online or call in.
Zazu will not be offering curbside takeout as of Tuesday, however, the restaurant plans to announce changes on its Instagram.
Lucy's will offer online or call ahead ordering for curbside pick-up or takeaway.
"We also just found out that Alabama has relaxed some ABC liquor laws and we can sell cocktails to go in sealed containers," Lucy's wrote.
Lucy's also is offering bottles of wine at reduced prices to-go.
Target hours
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 6:50 p.m.
Target has announced it will be closing at 9 p.m. each day and that it will be reserving an hour of shopping each Wednesday for those most susceptible to COVID-19.
Target said that at all locations the first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be reserved for vulnerable guests including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
The local Target is located in Tiger Town in Opelika.
The chain says that closing at 9 p.m. will give staffers more time to replenish shelves and deeply clean stores.
It also claims to be fast-tracking the flow of high-demand products like food, medicine and other essentials while maintaining sale limitations on in-demand items.
Auburn state of emergency
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 9:15 p.m.
The Auburn City Council declared a state of emergency Tuesday night in response to increasing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re in an unprecedented time in our community,” said Mayor Ron Anders.
The state of emergency, approved during a regularly scheduled council meeting, will give the city the more flexibility in handling during the spread of the coronavirus, Anders said.
Decisions such as potentially putting a public safety curfew in place or canceling city meetings will be easier, said City Manager Jim Buston.
“I want to let our citizens know … your staff and your city is meeting every day, as many times as it takes to try to make sure that we’re doing all that we need to do to provide, to make your life safe and to be doing the kinds of things that puts Auburn in the best position to be successful and to get through this situation,” Anders said.
It allows the city to waive certain rules guidelines involving performance of public work, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employing temporary workers or hiring volunteers. There is also the option of foregoing rules for equipment rentals, supplying necessary materials or facilities, imposing a public safety curfew or to close any public buildings under control of the city.
Buston and Anders will more discretion to act without the usual limits on their jobs during the emergency as well. The measure was proposed during the committee of the whole before the regular business meeting, and council members were each given time to read the resolution before it was voted on.
Lee County cases
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:07 a.m.
The confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 doubled overnight in Lee County. There are now seven confirmed cases in the county, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Wednesday morning.
There were three confirmed cases as of Tuesday night in Lee County. There are 46 confirmed cases in the state, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has 23 confirmed cases.
No deaths have been reported. There were 39 confirmed virus cases as of Tuesday night in Alabama.
Shelby County has four confirmed cases. Tuscaloosa County has three confirmed cases. Elmore and Montgomery counties each have two confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Calhoun, Limestone, Madison and Str. Clair counties each have one confirmed case.
Primary election runoff moved
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:24 a.m.
The primary runoff election is being postponed until July in Alabama due to the coronavirus.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that the election will be moved to July 14, 2020.
The election was originally scheduled to be held March 31.
Opelika Main Street postpones event
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11:30 a.m.
Opelika Main Street shared on its twitter Wednesday morning that the Opelika Songwriters Festival has been postponed.
The festival will now be held Sept. 18-20. The tweet also said that Opelika Main Street will provide more updates in the future.
Bars closing
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:50 p.m.
Jon Hyink, owner of Auburn bars 17-16 and Southeastern, is suspending operations at both places due to the coronavirus.
"The health, safety, and welfare of not only our staff but our customers is paramount to us," Hyink's statement reads. "We have made the decision to suspend operations of our businesses effective immediately to shift our focus to fighting this evolving crisis."
Opelika emergency order in effect Thursday
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 1:35 p.m.
Opelika city officials expect to have a State of Emergency order in place Thursday morning, giving Mayor Gary Fuller wide discretion in running the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Opelika City Council approved the move Tuesday night, doing a first reading and suspending the rules to move the measure to second reading, according to Clerk/Treasurer Russell Jones. The law goes into effect Thursday when it's published - see Thursday's Classifieds section of the Opelika-Auburn News.
SkyBar closes
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 5 p.m.
SkyBar, which fell under community backlash after a video surfaced of its workers taking temperatures of its patrons at the entrance Tuesday night, announced it would be suspending its operations Wednesday.
“Never in our wildest imagination did we think this pandemic could reach and affect almost every person worldwide, but, unfortunately, it has,” SkyBar said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to listen and follow the warnings and advice of our government agencies and local officials.”
No more EAMC visitors
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 6:30 p.m
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) announced Wednesday that beginning Thursday morning it is beginning a ‘no visitors’ policy.
There are exceptions to the policy. The exceptions are as follows:
- Two primary caregivers for pediatrics
- One primary support person for laboring women
- One visitor in the emergency department lobby for the emergency department
- End-of-life circumstance.
If the attending physician or nurse manager determines that a support person is needed, the family will be contacted to make such arrangements, EAMC said.
“This temporary change is not a step we wanted to make,” said Laura Grill, President and CEO. “However, with Lee County now having the second most COVID-19 cases in Alabama, we feel that it is extremely important to use this tactic to help flatten the curve of cases.”
Southern Union says 2 students have been infected
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 7:00 p.m.
Two Southern Union State Community College students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently quarantined and receiving medical treatment in accordance with public health protocol, the college revealed in a Wednesday press release.
"Out of an abundance of caution and in our efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus, we will be notifying the instructor and all students in the students’ classes. To the extent possible these individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days," according to Southern Union spokeswoman Shondae Brown.
The press release goes on to promise that Southern Union officials will take "...additional steps to attempt to ensure the cleanliness or all of our facilities. While we hope and pray this will be the only positive tests for COVID-19 within our College community, in the event there are others of which we become aware, we will use our best efforts to notify those we are able to determine have had contact with that individual so they may take."
Walmart changes hours
Update: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 7:40 a.m.
Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets are changing their hours and adding a special shopping hour for shoppers who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Stores will begin operating from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours, Walmart said.
Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday from March 24 through April 28 for customers aged 60 and older.
The event will start one hour before the store opens, said Walmart.
Lee County cases rise, Chambers' first case
Update: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 9:55 a.m.
Two more cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lee County and the first case has been confirmed in Chambers County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Lee County now has 10 confirmed cases, the second most of any county in the state. The county had eight confirmed cases as of Wednesday night.
There are now 68 confirmed cases in Alabama, up from the 51 confirmed cases as of Wednesday night, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has 31 confirmed cases. No deaths have been reported.
Shelby County has eight confirmed cases; while Elmore County has five confirmed cases.
Tuscaloosa County has four confirmed cases. Montgomery County has two confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Limestone, Madison, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker counties each have one confirmed case.
Publix designates hours for senior shoppers
Update: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11:20 a.m.
Publix announced it is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m – 8 a.m. as senior shopping hours for customers ages 65 and over. This change will begin Tuesday, March 24, and will continue until further notice.
The grocery store’s pharmacy will also be open at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday s to serve the senior population.
Opelika Power to offer temporary grace period
Update: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11:25 a.m.
Opelika Power Services (OPS) announced via press release Thursday that it will continue to bill on schedule each month and payment is due as normal.
If payment is not received by the delinquent date, a late fee will be added; however, OPS will not charge a non-payment fee nor will OPS disconnect power if not paid by the disconnect date, according to the release.
This temporary policy runs through April 14, when it will be reevaluated. Call OPS at (334) 705-5170 for more information.
Statewide health order
Update: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 1:53 p.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued a statewide health order Thursday in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.
This includes the closure of Alabama beaches, preschools and childcare centers.
The following items will be enacted statewide through April 5:
- All gatherings of 25 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. This Order shall apply to all gatherings, events or activities that bring 25 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time.
- Any restaurant, bar, brewery or similar establishments shall not permit on-premise consumption of food or drink. Governor Ivey continues to encourage patrons to visit their local eateries for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols include maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.
- All beaches will be closed effective today at 5:00 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.
- Preschools and childcare centers will be closed effective at close of school or business today. This shall not apply to licensed childcare centers that provide services exclusively to employees with: State and Local Governments, First Responders (including EMS and Fire Services), Law Enforcement, Hospitals, Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities), End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Centers, Pharmacies and grocery stores.
- Effective immediately, all Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities) shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.
- All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.
“Despite our best efforts, the threat of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread and, unfortunately, we have not yet reached peak impact,” Ivey said in a statement. “The decision to place regulations upon Alabamians living in Jefferson County and its surrounding counties was an effort to contain the area in which the virus has been prevalent in our state.”
“In addition, we rely heavily upon our first responders and critical healthcare workers to help those who are ill, as well as essential state government employees to keep the continuity of government, and many of them struggle with dependent childcare if daycares close. As a result, I have asked the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Alabama Department of Public Health to explore emergency rulemaking to make critical exemptions to allow for daycare to be provided for these areas of crucial personnel.”
ADOC employee
Update: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 4 p.m.
An administrative employee with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) tested positive for COVID-19, ADOC announced Thursday afternoon.
This is the first confirmed case within the ADOC; however, there are no positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon within the inmate populate.
“The ADOC has been actively preparing for the spread of COVID-19 throughout Alabama, which allowed us to quickly put in place necessary preventive measures and protocols to best protect our staff and inmate population,” said Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Unfortunately, no one is immune to this virus. The physical state of our facilities and our crowded inmate populations are additional challenges we are working diligently to address as we navigate the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.
“The entire Department is focused on reducing the potential impact of this disease on our correctional system while maintaining critical operational, rehabilitative, health, and mental health services.”
All individuals within the department who have been in direct contact with the patient who tested positive are now in self-quarantine for a 14-day period. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will monitor the people who are self- quarantining.
ADOC says it has the ability to test inmates within the facilities; however, testing will occur after the ADPH approves a physician’s order.
“System-wide preventative measures in place include temperature screening of all staff prior to entering the facilities, increased sanitization of facilities with CDC-recommended cleaning supplies, and the suspension of visitation, general legal visits, and work-release and work-center programs,” a release from ADOC reads. “The Department is also minimizing internal transfers of inmates on a case-by-case basis.”
Chambers County case
Update: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 6 p.m.
The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Chambers County presented to the Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) – Lanier a few days ago, the hospital announced.
The patient was screened outside and was mask was placed on them before being brought inside through a separate entrance for treatment and a specimen collection, EACM said.
“Proper infection prevention protocols were followed throughout, and the patient was discharged home and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days,” EAMC said in a release.
Auburn University moving online for rest of semester
Update: Friday, March 20, 2020, 12:14 p.m.
Auburn University will finish the rest of the Spring 2020 semester online and is postponing its spring commencement, the university announced in an email to students.
Auburn University President Jay Gogue sent an email to Auburn students Friday afternoon announcing the change.
“The decision to transition all instruction to remote delivery was made to uphold the safety for all and support our students as they continue their academic journey,” Gogue said in the email. “By reducing the number of individuals on campus, Auburn continues to promote as much social distancing as possible to help slow the spread of the virus.”
The university is working on a plan to provide prorated refunds for on-campus housing and dining plans.
Students can expect to be contacted by University Housing if they need to retrieve belongings from campus residence halls. Students are urged to not return to campus until they receive additional information, said Auburn.
Final decisions regarding summer classes, programs and events have not been determined yet. A decision is expected to be made soon, Auburn said.
Spring graduates will receive additional information about alternate commencement plans in the coming days, Auburn said.
“This was a very difficult decision made with careful thought and input from faculty, staff, and, most importantly, our students,” said Gogue about the postponement of commencement. “Graduation is one of the most important events in the lives of our students, and I look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at a future date.”
Despite the changes, Auburn will continue to conduct full university operations with the exceptions of remote instruction, on-campus student housing, on-campus dining, Auburn University Libraries and the Recreation and Wellness Center.
Faculty and staff who can work remotely have been asked to do so, Auburn added.
“The response of our campus community this week has been remarkable,” Gogue said. “Our students and faculty are embracing new approaches to teaching and learning while our staff is adjusting to a new form of work-life. One of the most extraordinary characteristics of the Auburn Family is our solidarity in times of crisis and need.”
The university continues to encourage those wanting more information about Auburn’s response to coronavirus to visit https://ocm.auburn.edu/news/coronavirus/ and sign up for ongoing email updates.
Opelika City Buildings Close
Update: Friday, March 20, 2020, 1:25 p.m.
The city of Opelika announced Friday afternoon that it will close all city buildings to the public starting 6 p.m. on Friday.
Although city departments will still be operating remotely, the pubic will not be able to come into the buildings through April 5, the release said.
“The city plans to maintain continuity of services during this timeframe,” the release said. “Essential services like police, fire, power, solid waste and waste water are prepared and taking measures to make sure staff are practicing safe social distancing. Other departments are still working to maintain all projects at the moment, but that is subject to change at any time.”
Necessary business can be conducted online, such as applications and renewals for business licenses, the release added.
The Opelika Sportsplex, which had been continuing to operate, though with its basketball court closed, will now be freezing membership.
Additionally, all parks and recreation events have been canceled, as well as the track and field season.
The Lewis J. Cooper Memorial Library will waive late fees through April 6 to avoid crowds in the library. The release asked that patrons keep material at home until that time.
“Many services, including digital books, digital audiobooks, digital magazines, database research and more can be accessed through the library's website: www.cooperlibrary.com," the release said.
Lee County cases rise
Update: Friday, March 20, 2020, 4:53 p.m.
Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lee County bringing the county’s total to 11, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH)
There are now 106 confirmed cases in the state with Jefferson County having nearly half of the confirmed cases with 50, according to ADPH.
There were 81 confirmed cases as of Friday morning. No deaths have been reported.
Chambers County continues to have one confirmed case while Lee County has the second most confirmed cases by any county in the state.
Shelby County has 10 confirmed cases while Madison County has seven confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Elmore County has six confirmed cases and Tuscaloosa County has four confirmed cases. Montgomery County has three confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Cullman, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Limestone, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
Auburn City Buildings Close
Update: Friday, March 20, 2020, 5:25 p.m.
The city of Auburn is following in Opelika’s footsteps and has decided to close all city buildings.
A city of Auburn press release sent Friday afternoon said that the closure would begin at 5 p.m and the decision was made after Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest updates.
“Water, sewer, public works, garbage collection and public safety services will all carry on as usual,” the release said. “City staff will continue to serve residents through all electronic means possible including online applications, email, social media and phone.”
Any city business that cannot be conducted electronically can be discussed with staff on the help line (334-501-7307), the release said.
All city buildings will remain closed until April 5, at which time the city will evaluate the need to remain closed, the release added.
Lee County cases
Update: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 10:25 a.m.
The twelfth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lee County while cases across the state continue to rise, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 124 confirmed cases in the state with Jefferson County having nearly half of the confirmed cases with 60, according to ADPH.
Chambers County continues to have one confirmed case. Lee County had 11 confirmed cases Friday night.
There were 106 confirmed cases as of Friday night. No deaths have been reported.
Shelby County has the second most confirmed cases of any county in the state with 16 confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Elmore and Madison counties have six confirmed cases each and Tuscaloosa County has four confirmed cases. Montgomery County has three confirmed cases, according to the health department.