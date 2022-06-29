Look in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane... it's a bunch of great Independence Day celebrations in Auburn-Opelika!

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a slate of great events in and around the Auburn-Opelika area that include food, music and fireworks.

Opelika’s 69th Annual Freedom Celebration will be held Saturday at Opelika High School, where the Silver Wings Parachute Team will perform at the free event.

The celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation of the American flag by the local Boy Scout Troop and the Pledge of Allegiance.

While waiting for the show, kids can participate in the Plate Drop, where kids sign a plate with their name and phone number. The plates will be placed on the baseball field where the Silver Wings Parachute Team will land.

At 7:30 p.m., the four-person team will begin jumping and presenting flags as they descend. The final man will bring down a giant American flag. “It's just a really beautiful patriotic thing to watch,” said Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator at Opelika Parks and Recreation.

The plates the parachutists land on will be announced and the winners will win gift cards to places like O-Town Ice Cream and Sonic.

The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. on the walking track and guests are asked to bring their own blankets or chairs. The show will last about 20 minutes.

Throughout the night, live musical entertainment will be provided by Route 66, and guests can support the Opelika High School band by purchasing and enjoying concessions such as hamburgers, hot dogs and chips.

“It’s a fun, patriotic way to celebrate Independence Day with other people in the community together, and we hope everyone joins us,” Chesser said.

Auburn

On Monday, enjoy Independence Day behind Duck Samford Stadium at 1840 East Glenn Avenue with the Auburn community.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for guests to set up their own blankets and chairs and enjoy food trucks and music. The firework show will begin at 9 p.m. and is free to the public.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to Tuesday at the same location.

Loachapoka

The weekend's first celebration and fireworks show will be the Sparky’s Firework Barn’s show starting at 5 p.m. at the Loachapoka Community Park.

About a dozen food trucks will be providing any type of food you’re looking for, said Mathan Holt, the event's organizer.

At 7 p.m. Norris Dates and Power Surge, a Motown band, will take the stage.

Don’t forget to bring your own chairs and blankets for the firework show that begins at 9 p.m. and will last around 25 minutes. Parking will be scarce so there will be a drop-off area where families can leave their coolers, chairs and blankets closer to the park while finding a place for their car.

“My goal is to have a family fun event that will bring the community together,” Holt said.

Last year’s event brought 3,000 people to Loachapoka, and Holt expects more this year, so get there early to claim your spot for the show.

“People enjoyed it so much last year. People still call me and ask if we’re doing it again this year,” said Holt.

Phenix City

Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, join the community for fun and fireworks on Monday at First Assembly of God Church, 3777 U.S. 431.

There will be inflatables, a bull ride and a rock climbing wall for guests to use before the fireworks show later that evening.

Don’t forget to bring hand sanitizer after using the petting zoo before grabbing a bite to eat.

Columbus

The National Infantry Museum is hosting Freedom Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Central Time) on Monday.

The museum at 1775 Legacy Drive is fit for families with children of all ages. There will be water bouncy houses, crazy hair stylists, military vehicles on display, and a chance to watch the Disney classic, "Dumbo."

Freedom Fest will also host a kids pint-sized parade at noon starting on the parade field, going through the monument walk and finishing in the front of the building. There will be supplies at the festival for kids to decorate their own strollers or pull-along carts.

After arriving at the parade field, the Silver Wings Parachute Team - fresh from its performance in Opelika on Saturday night - will jump at noon.

There will be food trucks and alcoholic beverages for purchase throughout the day.

“Just be prepared to have a lot of fun and do a lot of walking,” said Keisha Moorer, director of events at the National Infantry Museum. “It's a great event, and your kids will definitely have fun.”

Lake Martin

Lake Martin Ampitheater will host an Independence Day celebration at 6 p.m. on Monday featuring Andrew Jannakos and Bank Walkers.

Jannakos is a country artist who has gained national fame from his time on season 16 of NBC’s "The Voice." He is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. after the band Bank Walkers performs classic covers.

Tickets are $10 a person and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. after the artists perform.

Other events

Hometown Heroes: Water Resource Management: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Auburn Public Library, 749 E. Thach Ave., Auburn. Free. Learn about the Water Resource Management and all the things they do for the community.

Summer’s Evening: Martha’s Trouble: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 136 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn. Free. Enjoy the two-person band as they perform with influences of folk, Americana and alternative rock.

Splash Bash Summer Games: Noon-2 p.m. Friday, Opelika Sportsplex Splash Park, 1001 SportsPlex Parkway, Opelika. Free for members, $4/splashpark ticket for non-members. Bring the whole family down for a red, white and blue splash bash.

