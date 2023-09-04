Fifteen hundred Macon County residents have gone without water for five days after a lightning strike damaged a water pump station on Monday.

At least two water pumps were affected in the incident.

According to Louis Maxwell, the Chairman of the Macon County Commission, it could be the middle of next week before residents can drink the water again. Work continues on the pumps, but bacteria samples will still have to be sent off even after water is fully restored.

“With the [Labor Day] holiday coming up, if they get it completed today early, it’s probably going to be Wednesday,” the chairman said Friday afternoon. “Assuming we can get the lab to do a rush on the sample on Tuesday.”

The chairman said he spoke with the Macon County Water Authority Friday morning. He relayed that “Most of the people are getting some water.” He added that he thought they would “get the water completed today.”

Frank Lee, the Director of Macon County Emergency Management Agency (EMA,) has voiced concerns over how the Macon County Commission has handled the water crisis over the past week.

In a Facebook post put out on Friday, Lee leveled charges at the commission of ineffectively communication during the emergency.

“Our current ongoing water crisis is still not mitigated and we should not down play the severity of what the final outcome will bring,” Lee said. “When our citizens are without water, this constitutes an emergency.”

Lee said inmates had to be relocated to other jails and the Macon County Water Authority had to request help from the EMA. Lee further said citizens had to call the EMA because they had no idea why their water pressure was low.

“I encourage our commission to consider being more responsive when we have challenges,” Lee said.

Macon County Sheriff, André Brunson confirmed inmates had to be moved to other area jails during the water shortage. The Macon County Jail, which is located southeast of Tuskegee, was effected by the water loss.

Brunson said as of Friday he still did not have water pressure at the jail and the inmates were moved for sanitation reasons. Without running water, they couldn’t flush toilets, take showers, cook, or wash dishes.

“It's very unsanitary,” Brunson said. “The sheriffs helped me by taking them. We spread them around the state here and we tried to get them as close as possible to home. But we spread them around and they are doing ok.”

The sheriff said he is trying to turn a negative into a positive. With the jail now empty, the sheriff’s department is using the time to clean before the inmates return.

“We're taking this opportunity to clean the jail out and do some things that we need to do while the inmates are away so we can welcome them back when their ready,” he said.

Brunson said the community had come together to help during the water crisis. He said area officials have passed out and delivered bottled water to residents as they’ve waited for water to be restored.

“We've had people from all over the area to donate water and things like that to help the community,” the sheriff said. “That’s always uplifting and pleasing to have people in surrounding areas that want to donate and help us out… It’s just everybody working together trying to get things done.”

Neither the City of Tuskegee, Tuskegee University or any local schools were effected by the water shortage.

Macon County is just the latest in a string of East Alabama communities to lose water after a natural event. 3,000 people in LaFayette lost water in March after heavy rains washed away the main city water line. 1,000 homes in Notasulga lost water access over Christmas when subfreezing temperatures caused a Wall Street Water Authority pipe to burst.