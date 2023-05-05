Macon County recently got a huge boost to its infrastructure with the installation of a $3.1 million fiber broadband network.

Built by Point Broadband, this new broadband network expands Internet access to some 1,400 homes in Macon County and businesses and public institutions, including Tuskegee University, D.C. Wolfe School in Shorter and Notasulga High School. Over 62 miles of broadband cable have been put out across the county.

“It’s a really great accomplishment,” said Joe Turnham, the director of the Macon County Economic Development Authority. “There are parts of Macon County now that are as good as Atlanta, New York, Montgomery, Auburn and Opelika. It’s world class.”

The new broadband network is expected to help spur development along Macon County’s five Interstate-85 exit points, industrial sites, schools and businesses. According to Turnham, many areas in the county either didn’t have internet service, needed redundant service or needed a service with a higher speed.

The virtual OnMed Care Station at Tuskegee University and the major South Korean automotive supplier Samkee Corp. coming to Macon County will be connected to the network. The network will also allow for new housing developments in the county.

“It was almost an impediment to get development and housing in certain parts of the community,” Turnham said. “We might have water and sewer or natural gas, but we did not have fiber. That was the last critical component of having desirable places to work and live.”

Previously, 40% of households in Macon County did not have access to a wired or fixed-wireless connection at broadband speeds. While there are still areas that need access, Turnham says the skeleton is in place for high-speed access throughout the county.

The next phase will involve crowd sourcing to “put the meat on the bones of what we’ve already built,” Turnham said.

A partnership between MCEDA, Rural Local Initiative Support Corporation, Connect Humanity, and Point Broadband brought this project to fruition. The $3.1 million cost was paid for through a mix of state and federal grants, including ADECA grants.