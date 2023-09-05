A total of 1,500 Macon County residents remain without water one week after lightning struck two water pumps, according to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency.

Residents have been relying on bottled water since thunderstorms damaged the water pumps on Coon Hop Road and Germany Lane, said Frank Lee, the director of the Macon County EMA.

He said the pump on Coon Hop Road is back "online" as of Tuesday afternoon. The water pressure has began building in the tank. The water has been tested for bacteria to ensure it's safe for residents in the western part of Macon County.

"The bacteria samples have been approved. Therefore that has allowed them to allow water to flow through the system," Lee said about the pump on Coon Hop Road.

The pump in the southern part of Macon County on Germany Lane remains inoperable as of Tuesday evening.

“We're hoping that will be taken care of as far as the repairs being made within the next few days and the system, hopefully, will be up and running pretty soon,” Lee said.

The Macon EMA director said lightning struck one pump after a thunderstorm broke out on Sunday, Aug. 27. Less than 24 hours later, lightning from a second thunderstorm struck another water pump.

Lee said 1,500 residents have been without water ever since.

The outage also impacted the Macon County Jail in Tuskegee, Macon County Sheriff André Brunson said. Without water pressure, no one there has been able to flush toilets, shower, cook or wash dishes. Those incarcerated at the jail were transferred to other jails in the area on Friday to address sanitation concerns.

The Macon County Jail has not returned to operational capacity, Lee said on Tuesday.

EMA director voices leadership concerns

Lee took to Facebook on Friday to voice his concerns about how the Macon County Commission has handled the "water crisis" over the past week.

“Our current ongoing water crisis is still not mitigated, and we should not down play the severity of what the final outcome will bring,” Lee said. “When our citizens are without water, this constitutes an emergency.”

Lee said the county can take advantage of additional resources, supplies and technical support if the Macon County Commission declares that the incident is an emergency. The commission has yet to do that. He said he can't move forward "in regard to professionally doing what I need to do unless that happens.”

"The commission should have met and taken the leadership role and worked along with the water authority, because the commission appoints members to the water authority,” Lee said. “Ultimately, they have the responsibility to make sure that all situations are safe, and then under control.”

Louis Maxwell, a chairman of the Macon County Commission, said the Macon County Water Authority has not declared an emergency. He said the commission will make an emergency declaration if the water authority does.

“An emergency declaration wouldn’t do anything, because they don’t need any equipment and they don’t need any supplies,” Maxwell said.

Community comes together amid 'water crisis'

Lee said he has done all he can to help. He's been working with food banks in Montgomery and Lee County to provide residents who have been impacted with bottled water as repairs continue. The Alabama Emergency Management Association coordinated those efforts.

Brunson said the community has come together to help one another during the water crisis. On Tuesday, he said area officials handed out bottled water to residents in need.

“We've had people from all over the area to donate water and things like that to help the community,” the sheriff said. “That’s always uplifting and pleasing to have people in surrounding areas that want to donate and help us out… It’s just everybody working together trying to get things done.” The Opelika-Auburn News made multiple attempts on Tuesday to reach Elnora Love, the manager of the Macon County Water Authority. Those attempts were not successful.