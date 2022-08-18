Maffia's owner says on the night of the fire his oven was turned on, but that's normal for a pizza restaurant

The owner of Maffia's Italian Restaurant has an answer for those in town with questions about the cause of the July 21 fire that destroyed his business and damaged two others.

Yes, the oven was on his restaurant.

“The oven stays on regardless and it has a thermostat where it keeps the temperature,” Nick Plava said. “I see somebody says there's a rumor going that you left the oven on intentionally. It’s not a rumor, the ovens were on.”

Plava said it was something that people outside of the restaurant business might not understand.

“It’s more than what people put in simple words,” he said. “And there’s not simple words for that.”

Plava said the fire inspectors had been in his kitchen and knew how his ovens were set up.

Plava said the oven used in Maffia’s was a Marsal oven with a brick interior and steel exterior and a vent hood. The oven can take 4 hours or more to heat up to the 600 degrees needed to cook pizzas, he said, and that the ovens are fitted with thermostats.

“So, we don't have to wait the next day, so you don't have to go at 6 a.m. and wait for four hours to heat up," Plava said. "What we do is when we go home, we don't shut them off. We just put them down to 300 degrees, that way they’re already hot. You've just got to raise the temperature when you go in the morning.”

He said he didn't know if the oven caused the fire or not.

“It's hard unless you are in this business to specify that those ovens caused the fire," he said. "Maybe that's what happened, but I can’t say.”

According to the Opelika Fire department, the cause would likely be undetermined.

“It's almost impossible to figure it all out after the severity of the fire, which is fairly common,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Boyd told Opelika-Auburn News. “We can tell that it started in the kitchen area, but that's about all.”

Boyd also said there was no way to determine it to be arson.

“There's no way to determine that," Boyd said. "I mean, there's nothing to investigate. Everything burnt up. It was nothing that we can see more than a typical kitchen fire that just happened to be in a 100-year-old building with a real heavy firewall.”

When asked about the ovens being left on, Boyd said, “It doesn't sound like a safe procedure.”

Regardless of the cause, Plava just hopes no one else has to go through a fire the way the businesses in downtown Opelika did.

“It didn't hurt anyone more than it hurt me, period," he said. "No one got hurt more than I did by it. I just hope the community of Opelika, or anybody for that matter, never goes through it. I hope just everybody that has the damage just like ours did will be recovered soon.”

The fire completely destroyed the building Maffia’s was located in. The Gallery on Railroad and Southern Crossing, which were located on each side of Maffia’s, both sustained heavy smoke and water damage as well, but no fire damage.