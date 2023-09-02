For several decades, Opelika Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Merchants Association have been working together to preserve iconic downtown landmarks and businesses.

Opelika Main Street and the ADMA have served the community for over 30 years, but they also serve different purposes. While OMS is part of Main Street Alabama, it’s its ow entity.

“Opelika Main Street itself has always been a real vital part of our downtown with trying to revitalize. And it had a dormant period with downtown looking like a ghost.” said Melissa Munford-McCurdy, executive director of OMS. “About 10 years ago is when people started to really want to come back in downtown, invest and started to fix downtown. So Opelika Main Street had a big part of doing that.”

OMS works in tandem with the National Main Street Center. It was founded in 1987 as part of the Alabama Historical Commission’s efforts to coordinate the Main Street program for the entire state. That initiative ended in the 2003-04 state budget cuts that removed the entire Main Street staff.

In 2009, the AHC brought the National Main Street Center back into the fold to assess and reestablish a stronger program. Main Street Alabama officially returned in 2013 and the organization began working with OMS in 2014.The effort to fix downtown was almost immediate with the Courthouse Square project starting in 2014, though it was just the first step.

Munford-McCurdy was chosen as the next executive director in June of 2023 after over three years with the board and having seen the growth since 2014, Munford wanted to take that to the next level.

“My goal is to have every building filled. My goal to make sure that we can bring in more businesses that will be more beneficial for our downtown area and to create more living space in our downtown area,” Munford-McCurdy said. “I like to see that thriving and want to be able to help make changes in helping with the beautification and economic development of downtown.”

It is safe to say that the organization is right on track in terms of its development and revitalization of the downtown area. Since 2014, OMS has welcomed 26 new or relocated businesses to the area while investing $19.2 million in public dollars and $20 million in private funds to enhance old facades, promote historical preservation programs, commission murals and provide assistance to small businesses. OMS received recognition from Alabama Main Street for its total funding since 2014. According to the organization, 115 net-new jobs have been created since 2014 through the work of volunteers, with over 7,000 volunteer hours logged from business owners and employees across the downtown district.

Critical to those numbers has been the growing membership within the OMS which actually extends well-beyond downtown Opelika. On the OMS website, there are four membership options for businesses to consider: Downtown Business, Friends of Downtown, Non-profit and Religious, and Families and Individuals.

“If you’re downtown is thriving more than likely your city is thriving. It’s difficult to have a thriving city and poor downtown,” Munford-McCurdy said. “When you have a thriving downtown it trickles throughout the city. And our chamber has done an excellent job in making sure that the city as a whole is thriving. So we all like to work together for the good of the whole city.”

The OMS currently has 77 members across those four designations. Additionally, OMS highlights the businesses filling the 100-year-old buildings, creating a network that allowed owners new and old to thrive in an area that continues to rebuild. That promotion is handled by Munford-McCurdy, as the board of directors has final say while she handles a lot of marketing, planning and event coordinating.

Additionally, the network created by OMS includes a Downtown Discount Pass that is available for purchase will give customers discounts at participating businesses across the area, incentivizing more local shopping and showing the benefits of businesses collaborating.

“It’s a real joint effort downtown. They always have different stuff going on to help cross promote each other,” Munford-McCurdy said. “They all work together, they all talk and it actually helps. It helps when you’ve got people that are working together and trying to help one another.”

The story of the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association can be loosely traced back to the original non-profit organization that started in 1971 followed by a murky history of dormancy and revivals before the resurrection of the organization in 2006 by Eric Stamp and several downtown business owners.

After ten years, the organization was turning a corner when Stamp and his fellow owners petitioned the City of Auburn to provide funding for a Downtown Coordinator to run the ADMA’s promotional side of things, such as the website, social media and marketing that could promote the businesses within the ADMA.

“We’re an entirely volunteer group and just a few people were doing almost all of the work and it just started to stretch people thin,” owner of Stamp and ADMA president Eric Stamp said at the time. “There started to be more events and more social media and the website and other marketing aspects that we just couldn’t keep up with between us.”

With funding for two years, the ADMA landed on Jessica Kohn, who had spent the previous four years as the chamber diplomat for the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. When Kohn took the job is April of 2017, the ADMA had no source of funding outside of membership dues, which were under $175 per year for the estimated 45 members at the time.

Kohn has made the position her own in the six years since, growing the Downtown Auburn Instagram account to more followers than any Auburn-based account not affiliated with Auburn University. Beyond that, Kohn has helped coordinated a variety of events that bring attention to the downtown area, such as Come Home to the Corner, and bring in revenue for the organization, like Cheers on the Corner.

“We’ve become a resource to people in the community that see what’s going on, and what started as a way to just support our businesses, which is still our main goal,” Kohn said. “It’s also become where people, they now come to our page to see what’s going on in downtown.”

Kohn has continued to make the ADMA that resource, with frequent updates on the ever-changing downtown Auburn landscape, with informational videos on the new businesses that are being developed as well as updates on deals that customers and shoppers can find. Beyond that, the events planned have generated a significant amount of revenue which allows Kohn to focus on events like Come Home to the Corner which are free to the public and are more about improving the downtown experience. These events are crucial in bringing promotion and customers for businesses that may struggle in the slower months, which Kohn calls “The J months, January, June and July.”

Additionally, the ADMA uses its major events, Mardi Gras Krewe Krawl, Cheers on the Corner and Downtown Family Supper to give back to the Auburn community at-large. According to Kohn, ADMA donated $5.000 to the Nourish Foundation and they will be hosting Santa Claus at the Corner to raise money for United Way. Kohn credits all of this to the several business owners from drastically different backgrounds which work together to protect downtown Auburn and bring some good to the community.

“Downtown Family Supper as an example we bring together chefs in downtown Auburn that come and cook a meal together, and it’s all for the same goal, same purpose. And that is so evident of the community over competition mindset” Kohn said. “When one business is successful and thriving other businesses can be successful and thrive. And that’s a mindset you have to have when you start a business in downtown. We are like our own little community of people.”

With Kohn at the helm, the ADMA has swelled to 60+ members, paralleling the growth of Auburn University’s student body and the downtown area, leading to a lot of change and development. Some of that “new energy” jostling with a place affectionately called the Loveliest Village on the Plains, but Kohn sees that growth as a positive and sign that the best is yet to come.

“I hope that people see this growth is just a sign of how desirable Auburn truly is and just what a special community it is. It’s so much more than just the brick and mortar,” Kohn said. “The people who work in these downtown businesses because they are people like you and I.”