Major expansion coming for Russell Medical in Alexander City after $25 million gift

The Russell Medical Center in Alexander City will develop a multi-facility expansion focused on geriatric medicine and senior citizen care following a $25 million donation from Ben and Luanne Russell, officials with the center announced Thursday.

“We are overwhelmed and thrilled to make this momentous announcement,” said President and CEO of Russell Medical Jim Peace. “Ben and Luanne’s extraordinary act of generosity reflects a caring family who are great supporters of Alexander City, the Lake Martin area and the medical community in Alabama.”

The expansion will be located on the center’s campus in Alexander City and include an independent living community of 26 single-family cottages and an assisted living facility with 32 residential units.

The donation from the Russells will cover the cost of construction and equipment for the Benjamin Russell Center for Advanced Care, a new geriatric center included in the medical center’s master plan, that will be placed in front of the cancer center with frontage on U.S. Highway 280.

The donation will also allow for the creation of the Benjamin Russell Endowed Chair in Geriatrics to be held by the medical director of the new facility pending approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.