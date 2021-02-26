Major expansion coming for Russell Medical in Alexander City after $25 million gift

The Russell Medical Center in Alexander City will develop a multi-facility expansion focused on geriatric medicine and senior citizen care following a $25 million donation from Ben and Luanne Russell, officials with the center announced Thursday.
“We are overwhelmed and thrilled to make this momentous announcement,” said President and CEO of Russell Medical Jim Peace. “Ben and Luanne’s extraordinary act of generosity reflects a caring family who are great supporters of Alexander City, the Lake Martin area and the medical community in Alabama.”
The expansion will be located on the center’s campus in Alexander City and include an independent living community of 26 single-family cottages and an assisted living facility with 32 residential units.
The donation from the Russells will cover the cost of construction and equipment for the Benjamin Russell Center for Advanced Care, a new geriatric center included in the medical center’s master plan, that will be placed in front of the cancer center with frontage on U.S. Highway 280.
The donation will also allow for the creation of the Benjamin Russell Endowed Chair in Geriatrics to be held by the medical director of the new facility pending approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.
Dr. Cynthia Brown, director for the division of gerontology, geriatrics and palliative care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said the creation of the chair of geriatrics will help the increased need for geriatric medicine in the area.
“Each day for the next 20-plus years, approximately 10,000 adults will turn 65, and with this trend, the demand for geriatricians is expected to skyrocket,” Brown said. “Having an endowed chair in geriatric medicine will allow Russell Medical to recruit an outstanding geriatrician, one of only 6,500 in the nation, who can serve the older adult population of the area.”
Both the center and the chair are named in honor of Ben’s grandfather, Benjamin Russell, who founded Russell Corporation and Russell Lands, Inc., and passed in 1941.
“As lifelong residents of Alexander City, Luanne and I have supported the Lake Martin area and this hospital and are pleased to be able to make this gift, honoring my grandfather, Benjamin Russell,” Ben said. “Mr. Ben did much for this state and its people. This gift is one way Luanne and I can recognize his contributions.”
Once complete, the new advanced care center will also house the fields of gerontology, women’s health and other specialty clinics, officials with Russell Medical said.
Peace said construction for the new facilities is scheduled to begin in the summer this year, with an expected completion slated for the fall of 2022.