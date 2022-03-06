Man found dead with gunshot wound in Lee County near Griffen Mill, sheriff's office says

Deputies discovered a dead man in Lee County on Saturday afternoon, and the department has launched a homicide investigation, according to a release sent by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a body in a wooded area off Lee Road 140 near Griffen Mill.

Deputies found the body about 60 yards behind a house in the 1600 block of Lee Road, the report said, and investigators were called to the scene and found that the deceased had suffered what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced the man, who was 57, dead at the scene, the release said, and the body has been sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post mortem examination.

The investigation is ongoing, and persons of interest have been identified, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 334-737-7155 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers Hot line at 215-STOP(7867).