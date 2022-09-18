 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Opelika on Sunday

police lights
file photo

Police responded to a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday in Opelika.

Upon arrival to South Fourth Street, police found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department, and he was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

