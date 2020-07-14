Face masks and coverings will be mandatory for everyone in Auburn City Schools’ buildings this year, as part of the district’s back-to-school plan approved Tuesday.
Superintendent Cristen Herring got approval from the city’s school board for several, COVID-19 related changes for the 2020-21 year, which starts Aug. 4 for teachers and staff and Aug. 10 for students:
» Parents have until July 19 to decide if their children will go back to their schools or use remote learning.
» iPads will be provided for students in grades 7-12 for their coursework; K-6 students will be on a case-by-case basis.
» Parents will be responsible for monitoring their children for COVID-19 symptoms before putting them on the bus or dropping them off at school every day.
» There will be assigned seating on school buses, as well as required mask wearing. Herring said each bus would be sanitized daily.
The full, 27-page plan will be released Wednesday morning on the ACS website – auburnschools.org. It will also be posted at www.oanow.com.
Those Cary Woods Elementary School students who choose to return to their bricks-and-mortar school will start their year surrounded by the same old bricks-and-mortar.
Herring told the school board that labor shortages and materials delivery snags related to the coronavirus will delay the opening of the new Cary Woods building, located next to the old one on the city’s north side.
The board approved using the old building to begin the new school year, as inspections and substantial completion dates for the new building have been pushed to mid-August. The original target opening was of June of this year.
“Miss Snyder, we’re going to do our best to get you into a beautiful school as soon as possible,” Herring told Cary Woods Principal Karen Snyder, who was in the audience.
In other building news, Herring told board members that the first phase of the Drake Middle School project is on schedule. She added that the new tennis building at Auburn High School is complete and in use.
