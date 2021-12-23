Mando America Corporation expanding and bring more jobs to Opelika

The Mando America Corporation, an auto part manufacturer whose North American Headquarter is in Opelika, will be expanding and adding new employee positions.

Mando’s Opelika facility produces brake calipers and suspension systems to customers across the U.S.

The company will be adding an additional $8.9 million for equipment and building improvements, which makes a total investment of more than $236 million, according to a release from the city of Opelika.

“We are extremely honored that Mando is expanding right here in Opelika,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in the release. “This company is one of our largest manufacturing employers and we appreciate the employment opportunities for our citizens.”

With this expansion, the company will create 22 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees to over 400.

“We are appreciative of Mando’s additional investment in Opelika,” said Lori Huguley, the City of Opelika Economic Development Director. “They are a valued community partner and we are glad to support their continued growth and success.”

