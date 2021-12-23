Mando America Corporation expanding and bring more jobs to Opelika

The Mando America Corporation, an auto part manufacturer whose North American Headquarter is in Opelika, will be expanding and adding new employee positions.
Mando’s Opelika facility produces brake calipers and suspension systems to customers across the U.S.
The company will be adding an additional $8.9 million for equipment and building improvements, which makes a total investment of more than $236 million, according to a release from the city of Opelika.
“We are extremely honored that Mando is expanding right here in Opelika,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in the release. “This company is one of our largest manufacturing employers and we appreciate the employment opportunities for our citizens.”
With this expansion, the company will create 22 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees to over 400.
“We are appreciative of Mando’s additional investment in Opelika,” said Lori Huguley, the City of Opelika Economic Development Director. “They are a valued community partner and we are glad to support their continued growth and success.”
At the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday the council approved tax abatements and exemptions for the Mando America Corporation.
The resolution presented to the council states that the project is estimated to be placed in service by April 30, 2023.
The Mando Corporation’s headquarters is located in Seoul, Korea, and employs over 11,700 associates worldwide, according to the release.
The corporation operates 20 manufacturing plants and 18 research and development centers in 10 different countries.
“Mando Corporation is one of the leading automotive parts manufacturers in the world, specializing in internationally competitive state-of-the-art chassis components and systems,” the release said. “Through its extensive research and development, Mando has succeeded in becoming the first manufacturer in Korea to develop advanced products such as ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System), ESP (Electronic Stability Program), CDC (Continuous Damping Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and EPS (Electric Power Steering).”
In other business the city council:
- Recognized Opelika High School track and field coach Jimmy Johnson as the NFHS 2020-21 Boy’s Track and Field Alabama State Coach of the Year.
- Approved the authorization to allow the local law firm Samford & Denson, LLP to act as legal counsel as the City of Opelika has been sued over the rental inspection ordinance that was passed in September.
- Approved an ordinance that will amend the zoning ordinance and map for 3.3 acres located at the 1200 block of South Fox Run Parkway.
- Approved a resolution to purchase two Sutphen Program 2 custom pumpers and equipment for the Opelika Fire Department at a cost of $1,197,822. Funds will come from the unassigned funds.
- Approved a resolution to purchase one 2022 Caterpillar 289D3 Canopy Skid Steer for the Opelika Power Services at a cost of $102,671.92. Funding will come from the automobiles and trucks fund.