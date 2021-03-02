March 3, 2019, Lee County tornado remembrance ceremonies to be held Wednesday

Lee County will honor the March 3, 2019, tornado victims with several events around the area Wednesday.

The day's events kick off with a new home dedication at 10 a.m. in Beauregard. MEND, the Lee County Long Term Recovery Group, in partnership with the Chattahoochee Fuller Center will dedicate the home to a victim of the tornado.

A reflection and remembrance ceremony will be held at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika at noon Wednesday. Several elected officials, family members of those lost and staff from local public safety agencies are expected to be in attendance.

“The purpose is so we remember the 23 lives that were lost on 3/3/19 so the families know that we have not forgotten their loved ones, and we want to remember them even for a brief moment,” said Rita Smith, director of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones will give a speech and read the names of all the victims who died in the tornadoes while Opelika High School Band Director Neil Sasser will perform a trumpet accompaniment to the name reading.

Smith said all members of the public are both welcomed and encouraged to attend the day of remembrance.