Bead throwing fun is coming to downtown Auburn this Saturday as local social club, Krewe de Tigris, returns with its annual Mardi Gras Parade.

This year will mark the sixth the Krewe has held the parade. This year’s theme is “Krewe de Tigris goes to the movies.”

According to their website, Krewe de Tigris’ purpose is to bring together family, friends and community to celebrate the merriment of fellowship year-round, with special emphasis placed on the Mardi Gras season.

Despite its popular association with New Orleans, Mardi Gras was actually established first in Mobile in 1703. The Krewe de Tigris Mardi Gras parade celebrates this origin.

The parade will run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and begin at the intersection of Thach Avenue and South College Street. The parade will travel east on Thatch and then turn north onto Gay Street. The parade will then continue up to Tichnor avenue where it will turn west. The parade will then turn back south on College Street and end back on Thatch Avenue.

The city of Auburn will enact an entertainment district in the downtown area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and streets will close for the Mardi Gras parade at 2 p.m.

Residents should expect parking to be limited in downtown during the parade as well. According to the City of Auburn, cars parked along the route will be allowed to leave until 2:50 p.m. All cars remaining after 2:50 p.m. will be blocked in until the parade is over around 4 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to park on Tichenor Avenue to allow the parade ample space to pass through.

Parking will still be available in the Wright Street Parking Deck and Auburn Bank’s Burton Street Parking Deck.

As a coincidence, parking in the Wright Street Parking Deck will be free Friday through Sunday due to an equipment malfunction. Those parking in the deck will still need to pull a ticket when entering. The gates will automatically open for cars as they leave the deck.

For more on Krewe de Tigris, visit krewedetigris.com.