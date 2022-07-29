Mark your calendar for Tuesday: Auburn's National Night Out moving from October to August

On Tuesday, the city of Auburn will hold its annual National Night Out, an event designed to build positive relations between the community and local law enforcement.

National Night Out is changing its venue this year to the Auburn University Ag Heritage Park. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“This year, we're trying to make it bigger and better," said Sidney Hancock, public relations specialist for Auburn Public Safety Services.

She said that more than 20 local organizations had signed up to set up booths in the park that night.

National Night Out will feature free food, games, inflatables, face painting, demonstrations from the Police K9 unit and touch-a-truck.

Hancock said display vehicles will be on hand from the Auburn Police and Fire departments and will include a motorcycle and even a SWAT mine resistant ambush protected vehicle. She said the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Army National Guard were likely participating as well.

“So, we'll have lots of really fun vehicles for the kids,” she said.

First responders will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs for everyone during the event. Byron’s Smokehouse is providing the grill, and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce is providing the food.

“Everything at National Night Out will be free,” Hancock said. “It's just really giving our first responders and Auburn residents an opportunity to interact and fellowship based on positive exchanges.”

National Night Out events are typically held in cities across the country on either the first Tuesday of August or the first Tuesday of October every year. Neighborhoods observe the day by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts or other community events.

“We hope to have a big turnout and that community residents will come out and get to know the people behind the uniforms that are working hard to keep them safe every day,” Hancock said. “We're just really hopeful for a large community support for National Night Out this year.”

School supply drive

In past years, Auburn's National Night Out has been held in October and hosted at the Auburn Housing Authority. According to Hancock, the housing authority is still involved with this year’s event even though the location has been changed.

“The Auburn Housing Authority will have a booth set up at National Night Out just like all the other organizations, but we're also doing a back-to-school supply drive for them right now," Hancock said.

She said that National Night Out will be the last opportunity to contribute supplies to this drive. In the meantime, donations can be dropped off at the Auburn Police station and the Auburn Public Library.

Hancock said the most requested items included:

Thin washable markers

Zipping binders

Marble composition notebooks, college or wide-ruled

Backpacks for elementary and secondary grades in a solid color

Plastic folders with pockets

Index cards

Pencil pouches and pencil boxes

Rounded elementary school scissors

Clipboards

Highlighters

White three-ring binders, either 1-inch or 2-inch.