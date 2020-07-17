Mask mandate takes effect as local virus cases rise

Masks became mandatory in public spaces in Alabama on Thursday evening.

Face masks are required in public statewide when interacting within 6 feet of people outside a normal household. The mandate went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain in place until July 31, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday.

There is a $500 fine and/or jail time for those who do not follow the mask mandate, according to Ivey’s statewide order.

Auburn City Manager Jim Buston said Wednesday that Auburn police will emphasize education when it comes to public mask-wearing.

Officers will carry disposable masks to offer people without any face coverings, but, Buston added, residents can be fined up to $500 for noncompliance.

Face coverings must cover a person’s nostrils and mouth at all times when they are within 6 feet of a person from another household in an indoor space open to the general public, on public transportation or an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered, according to Ivey’s order.

ExceptionsThere are exceptions to the mask mandate in Alabama, including exceptions for practical necessity, exercise, effective communication, to facilitate constitutionally protected activity and essential job functions.

The mask mandate exceptions for practical necessity are as follows:

Any person age 6 or younger.

Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering.

Any person while consuming food or drink, or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.