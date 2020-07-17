Mask mandate takes effect as local virus cases rise

Masks became mandatory in public spaces in Alabama on Thursday evening.
Face masks are required in public statewide when interacting within 6 feet of people outside a normal household. The mandate went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain in place until July 31, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday.
There is a $500 fine and/or jail time for those who do not follow the mask mandate, according to Ivey’s statewide order.
Auburn City Manager Jim Buston said Wednesday that Auburn police will emphasize education when it comes to public mask-wearing.
Officers will carry disposable masks to offer people without any face coverings, but, Buston added, residents can be fined up to $500 for noncompliance.
Face coverings must cover a person’s nostrils and mouth at all times when they are within 6 feet of a person from another household in an indoor space open to the general public, on public transportation or an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered, according to Ivey’s order.
ExceptionsThere are exceptions to the mask mandate in Alabama, including exceptions for practical necessity, exercise, effective communication, to facilitate constitutionally protected activity and essential job functions.
The mask mandate exceptions for practical necessity are as follows:
Any person age 6 or younger.
Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering.
Any person while consuming food or drink, or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.
Any person obtaining a service, such as a medical or dental procedure, that requires removal of face covering to perform the service.
Any person who is required to remove the facial covering to confirm their identity, such as for security or screening purposes.
The mask mandate exceptions for exercise are as follows:
Any person actively engaged in exercise in a gym or other athletic facility if they maintain 6 feet of separation from members of another household.
Any person who is directly participating in athletic activities.
Any person who is in a swimming pool, lake, water attraction or similar body of water.
The mask mandate exceptions for effective communication are as follows:
Any person who is seeking to communicate with another person where the ability to see the person’s mouth is essential for communication.
Any person speaking for broadcast or to an audience if the person maintains 6 feet of separation from persons from another household.
The mask mandate exceptions to facilitate constitutionally protected activity are as follows:
Any person who is voting, though wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.
Any person who cannot wear a facial covering because they are actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, though wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.
The mask mandate exceptions for essential jobs functions are as follows:
Any first responder if necessary to perform a public-safety function.
Any person performing a job function if wearing a face covering is inconsistent with industry safety standards or a business’s established safety protocols.
Local casesAlabama’s mask mandate comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in local communities and throughout the state.
There were 710 confirmed virus cases in Chambers County, 1,861 in Lee County, 240 in Macon County, 811 in Russell County and 672 in Tallapoosa County as of Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Lee County continues to confirm the most cases per day in east Alabama. ADPH confirmed 68 new virus cases in the county Wednesday, a day after the county set a record with 85 new cases confirmed Tuesday.
Lee County is averaging about 40 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past 14 days, according to ADPH.
Chambers County confirmed 11 new cases, Macon County confirmed five, Russell County confirmed 50 and Tallapoosa County confirmed 12 on Wednesday.
There were 60,158 confirmed cases in Alabama, with 1,933 new cases confirmed Wednesday. There were also 1,200 reported virus-related deaths, according to ADPH.
Of the total reported deaths in Alabama, 32 are from Chambers County, 37 from Lee County, nine from Macon County and 72 from Tallapoosa County.