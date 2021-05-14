Masks still necessary in nursing homes and hospitals

Two state trade groups want to remind citizens that federal rules still require mask wearing in nursing homes and hospitals, even for people who are fully vaccinated.

“Cases of COVID-19 are down 98 percent in Alabama’s nursing homes and we’re beginning to return to normal operations,” Alabama Nursing Home Association president and CEO Brandon Farmer said in a joint press release with the Alabama Hospital Association. “We’re glad the public can begin to do more activities without wearing a mask. However, nursing homes must still abide by federal guidelines that require residents, visitors and staff members to wear masks in certain circumstances.”

Don Williamson, president of the hospital association, said the same goes for hospitals.

“While the number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals is definitely decreasing, hospitals are still treating many of these patients and must take every precaution to ensure the virus is not spread internally,” Williamson added. “That’s why the CDC and others are still requiring those in healthcare facilities to wear masks. Just as hospital staff must continue to wear their masks, those visiting patients will also be required to wear their masks.”

