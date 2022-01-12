"May God have mercy on your souls": Auburn City Schools parents respond to news that masks likely to be reinstated

The indoor mask requirement "appears" headed toward reinstatement at all Auburn City Schools starting Jan. 18, the superintendent said at Tuesday's board of education meeting.
According to district guidelines, masks are required if it reports confirmed positive COVID cases among 0.5% or more of students, faculty and staff for two weeks in a row.
In the first week back from Christmas break, ACS reported 154 confirmed positive COVID cases, and 92 students received notice of possible exposure at school.
ACS said this is the highest reported number of positive cases this academic school year.
“At present, it appears that the data will necessitate the reinstatement of a mask requirement indoors at school,” Superintendent Cristen Herring said at the meeting.
Herring said the school data will be provided to the Alabama Department of Public Health and a report will be made public on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 16. The next day, Monday, is the MLK Holiday, with students taking the day off and returning on Jan. 18.
The Auburn Board of Education made the announcement at the meeting Tuesday night and several parents came forward to voice strong opinions about it.
Several parents said cloth masks do not prevent the spread of COVID and that it’s pointless to enforce masks unless students and teachers are all wearing N95 masks.
“You want to follow the science at the beginning, follow the science now,” said parent Andrea Tobin. “Masks don’t work. Parents need choice.”
The parents that spoke at the meeting also said they want to be the ones to choose whether or not to make their children wear a mask.
“My main thing is that, I said it before, that I just want to have a choice,” said Natalie Smart, who has two children attending district schools. “I’m a parent. I want to choose what to do with my child.”
Another parent, Steffani Brian, accused the school board of “enforcing policies that abuse children and faculty psychologically” and accused the board of “manipulating information.”
“You are, simply put, monsters that have put an agenda and that of the state above the humanity of those you claim to serve," Brian said. "May God have mercy on your souls. May He have mercy on mine for the absolute, visceral, consuming, disgusting animosity I feel toward every one of you."
One parent, Jason Pratt, expressed his approval for the board’s decision after the meeting.
“I’m a principal scientist with a global company here in Auburn. I have two kids,” he said. “This is the same crowd of anti-maskers that have shown up ever since August.”
Pratt said he’s glad the board is following the science and the CDC and that they have been clear about the standards.
Auburn City Schools asks students and teachers to continue to practice preventative measures and ask parents and guardians to remain the first line of defense by screening for symptoms daily.
If a student or teacher has symptoms of illness, ACS said they should stay at home and will be excused from school.