"May God have mercy on your souls": Auburn City Schools parents respond to news that masks likely to be reinstated

Several parents said cloth masks do not prevent the spread of COVID and that it’s pointless to enforce masks unless students and teachers are all wearing N95 masks.

“You want to follow the science at the beginning, follow the science now,” said parent Andrea Tobin. “Masks don’t work. Parents need choice.”

The parents that spoke at the meeting also said they want to be the ones to choose whether or not to make their children wear a mask.

“My main thing is that, I said it before, that I just want to have a choice,” said Natalie Smart, who has two children attending district schools. “I’m a parent. I want to choose what to do with my child.”

Another parent, Steffani Brian, accused the school board of “enforcing policies that abuse children and faculty psychologically” and accused the board of “manipulating information.”

“You are, simply put, monsters that have put an agenda and that of the state above the humanity of those you claim to serve," Brian said. "May God have mercy on your souls. May He have mercy on mine for the absolute, visceral, consuming, disgusting animosity I feel toward every one of you."