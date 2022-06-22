Mayor Fuller shares Opelika's preliminary plan for spending $6.4 million in COVID relief funds

The City of Opelika is continuing to consider how to spend COVID-19 recovery funds, and Mayor Gary Fuller presented a preliminary investment proposal to the public at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

In April, the Opelika City Council decided to accept the standard allowance of $6.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

At a meeting in April, City Attorney Guy Gunter said the money can be spent on one of four categories: responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic; providing premium pay to essential workers; providing government services to the extent of revenue lost because of the pandemic; and making necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Opelika has received half of the funds already and will receive the rest this month. Gunter said the City must spend the funds by Dec. 31, 2026.

Since April, Fuller and his administration have put together a preliminary spending plan.

At the council meeting on June 7, Fuller asked for any citizens who wanted to make a request for funding to notify him in writing, and on Tuesday Fuller informed the council that he has received about eight additional applications requesting funding.

Fuller said he and his administration will look at all of these applications before making the final recommendation to the council. He provided the council with the initial proposal on Tuesday night during the work session meeting.

“This is just a very preliminary proposal just to tell you where the administration is coming from,” Fuller said. “These are all subject to change and of course ultimately the council will have to approve it.”

Here is a proposed list of the distribution of funds, which is subject to change:

$100,000 for Opelika Main Street

$1.8 million for concessions and restrooms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at Bandy Park, Covington Rec Center, the Tennis Center and Floral Park

$1.3 million for East Alabama Medical Center

$1 million for new sidewalks on South Long Street and McCoy Street

$600,000 for Automated External Defibrillator life support

$500,000 on preventing community violence to the Opelika Police Department

$450,000 between Habitat and the Fuller Center for affordable housing

$300,000 for the Opelika Senior Center

$225,000 for financial education

$100,000 for the Food Bank of East Alabama

$25,000 for Girls STEPS over a two-year period

After further adjustments to the proposal, Fuller will make a recommendation to the council then the council will vote to approve the resolution and make an agreement of when to distribute the funds to the different recipients.