The Auburn Opelika community has been working hard alongside Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity to build homes for families in the area.

AOHFH held its 73rd home dedication ceremony for the McCurdy family on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Auburn.

The ceremony appreciated its sponsors and community partners for helping AOHFH build these homes for the ones who need them.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit housing organization that works in local communities in all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries around the world.

Its vision is that everyone needs a decent place to live, and they build and improve homes for individuals and families who need an affordable place to reside.

Executive Director for AOHFH Mark Grantham says the blessing of providing families with the homes they build is what’s most important about what they do.

“It’s a lot of hard work, it takes a lot of people in the community, but the greatest thing about part of our mission is building community. We get to work with many people, the government, our schools, the university, and churches,” Grantham said.

“It strengthens our whole community, so it’s not just about Habitat for Humanity. It’s about that whole community process that supports us, and we’re blessed to be a part of that.”

Wendy McCurdy, the homeowner of AOHFH’s 73rd home, said it is a blessing for the community to come together to help her and her family own their first home.

“I lived in an apartment complex for 17 years, and I always wanted my grandkids to have a place and yard to play. I’ve always wanted my own home, and through the organization of Habitat for Humanity, it has been an awesome opportunity,” McCurdy said. “It’s a dream, and they brought my dreams to reality. Habitat for Humanity is an awesome organization, they provided lots of love, and I am very grateful.”

Residents have also joined in to build the house, and it’s very awarding for them.

An Auburn resident who had the chance to work on the home says it’s important to work on the house because not everyone has the opportunity to get into a home like the ones they help build.

“This gives people that may not have ever had a chance to own their own house, a chance to have their own home… every time you make one home better, it puts a circle out in the world that makes the world better,” the resident said. “It’s been a long time since I worked on about one or two Habitat for Humanity homes, so I know that it’s a huge gift… this gives this family a chance to have a beautiful new home, it gives the community a chance to come together with a lot of love, and I know it takes a lot of hours to come and do this.”

AOHFH’s community partners include the Lee County Association of Realtors (LCAR), the City of Auburn, Whirlpool, BancorpSouth, Wells Fargo, PNC Bank, The Home Depot, Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc., Publix Super Markets, Auburn University’s College of Architecture Design and Construction and much more.

If you would like to donate or be involved with AOHFH, please visit www.auburnopelikahabitat.org for more information.

See Habitat for Humanity give the McCurdy family a new home in Auburn