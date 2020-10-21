 Skip to main content
Medal of Honor recipient Adkins to be buried in Arlington
Bennie Adkins

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins speaks to the press conference after receiving the Medal of Honor at the White House, Sept. 15, 2014. (Staff Sgt. Bernardo Fuller/Army)

 Staff Sgt. Bernardo Fuller/Army

Medal of Honor recipient and Opelika native Bennie Adkins is set to be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in December.

The funeral service for Adkins, who died from complications from COVID-19 in April at 86, is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. EST at the post chapel. A burial will follow where he will join his wife Mary, who died in February 2019, the Bennie Adkins Foundation announced.

A brunch hosted by the Special Forces Charitable Trust will follow the burial. The foundation added that Arlington National Cemetery is at a 100 percent ID check and has a mask requirement.

Adkins was award the Medal of Honor in 2014 in recognition of his actions during the Vietnam War.

