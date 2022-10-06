Medical marijuana dispensing site could be headed to Opelika

The Opelika City Council has approved an ordinance that would allow for the operation of a medical cannabis dispensing site.

These pharmacy-like entities will be able to give medical marijuana to qualifying patients who have a prescription from a doctor.

City Attorney Guy Gunter said the approval of the ordinance, which happened on Tuesday, doesn’t authorize a specific site or mean that Opelika will even have a site. The ordinance just opens the opportunity for one to be located here.

Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith said the state will likely establish parameters on where the sites can be located and what hours they can be open.

The State of Alabama is only allowing 37 dispensing sites across the state, which has 67 counties. Municipalities interested in having a site must apply to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

According to the commission's website, about 17 cities and counties have already applied including the cities of Montgomery, Tuscaloosa and Dothan.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission was formed after the Alabama Legislature adopted a bill in Feb. 2021 that authorized the use of medical marijuana in the state. Alabama was the 37th state to legalize medical cannabis.

Gunter said the commission was tasked with adopting rules and regulations, which they have done. The commission then started accepting applications on Sept. 1 for dispensing licenses.

“The law says that dispensing sites or dispensaries are allowed only with the consent of the city council by ordinance,” Gunter said.

“So by doing what we did tonight, we have said that if one of those 37 licensees decides to locate in Opelika, then we have opened the door for them to be able to do so,” said Smith, the council president who represents Ward 4.

The marijuana products at these licensed dispensaries will be in the form of tablets, capsules, tinctures, suppositories, transdermal patches and nebulizers, as well as liquids or oils for use in an inhaler and gels, oils or creams for topical use.

Prohibited products include: raw plant material, products that could be smoked or vaped and food products such as cookies or candies.

“It’s not for recreational use and there has to be a doctor’s prescription to receive medical marijuana at the dispensing site,” Gunter said.

Opelika’s ordinance stated that the Alabama Legislature believes that establishing a program that provides for the administration of medical cannabis will give patients pain relief, allow those with debilitating conditions to function and provide employment and business opportunities for farmers and other residents.

Smith said the medical cannabis law does not require it to be paid for by health insurance, so people who use it will have to pay for it out of their own pocket.

According to AMCC, the list of qualifying conditions includes:

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Cancer-related cachexia, nausea or vomiting, weight loss, chronic pain

Crohn's Disease

Depression

Epilepsy or a condition causing seizures

HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss

Panic Disorder

Parkinson's Disease

Persistent nausea

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Sickle Cell Anemia

Spasticity associated with Multiple Sclerosis or spinal cord injury

A terminal illness

Tourette's Syndrome

Condition causing chronic or intractable pain

Once the state has given out the set number of licenses, physicians will begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis to qualified patients, and products are expected to be available by 2024.