Editor’s Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Five actors in Broadway’s Hairspray National Tour, who either grew up in Alabama or attended college in the state, are excited to return and perform in Auburn at the Gogue Performing Arts Center on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meet these cast members as they answer questions and talk about their experience.

Kelly Barberito, 30, graduated from the University of Alabama in 2015 and plays the role of Tammy.

1. When did you get into musical theater?

I grew up in New Orleans, and I primarily just started dancing my whole life. I honestly didn’t get into musical theater until I went to the University of Alabama. That’s where I first started my musical theater journey, and I’ve been doing it ever since.

2. What was your first role after college?

For our senior showcase we go to New York, and we had a lot of agents come and I had gotten a request from an agent to come to a meeting…I finally booked the Cinderella National Tour, and I’d gone out with that for two years from 2016 to 2018.

3. How did the opportunity to play Tammy come about?

After “Cinderella,” I’d taken a 3 year hiatus. There was nothing going on. With COVID and everything it was hard. I saw the auditions for “Hairspray,” and thought this is my perfect show. I also have done this role before. It was the first show I’d ever done in New Orleans as a kid. I was actually Tammy when I was probably 16 years old at Le Petit Theatre, so it’s pretty cool to be here years later and doing this same exact role but professionally.

4. What do you hope the audience will take away from watching this musical?

I think Alabama has a really big theater community, and I’m really excited to share this story with them. It’s really about a show of acceptance and embracing differences in people, in different cultures and people just coming together in a time of need. It’s such a fun show, but there also is deep meaning to it.

5. What are you looking forward to returning to Alabama?

I hope I can get some barbecue! I’m excited for the food and the weather. It’s something about getting off the bus and smelling the Southern Air, I don’t know what it is, but I’m just excited to be in the vicinity of Alabama and feel like I’m at home. We have a lot of people in the cast from Alabama, so hopefully a lot of our teachers and people are going to come out.

Charlie Bryant III, 24, is a native of Birmingham and a 2017 graduate of Hueytown High School. In August 2022, he joined the Hairspray cast as Seaweed J. Stubbs, which is a character he got to play in a high school production about six years ago.

1. When did you get into acting and why?

I started acting in high school. Once I graduated from high school, I took a couple of years off before I started college, but while I was taking those years off, I was still developing skills in the musical theater industry by working at Red Mountain Theatre Company in Birmingham and Virginia Samford Theatre.

It’s always been something that I’ve been interested in from watching other actors, whether it be live performance or TV or film, it’s always been something I dreamed to do.

2. What do you enjoy most about performing on stage?

I just love the audience reaction. I always like to say that the actor feeds off the audience, and the audience feeds off the actors. One of the things that I love most about performing on stage is that I get to express true feelings through a story, and I just love when the audience reacts in such a great way every night.

3. Why did you audition for a role in “Hairspray?”

I’ve always liked the movie. It’s a really great story that I feel needs to be told even in today’s time. Yeah it’s set in the 60s, but I think the things that were happening in the 60s still happen in today’s time.

4. How do you relate to or differ from your character, Seaweed?

I think I relate to Seaweed in a way that I see myself just because he’s a person who’s very outgoing, not afraid to speak his mind, not afraid to help others, and I think I’m the same way…I feel like that is one of the ways that I can connect to the character more and connect to the story.

5. What do you hope the audience will take away from watching this musical?

What I’m hoping that the audience receives from this musical is that we should still strive for acceptance no matter what type of body image a person has, no matter what race. Acceptance is key, and I just hope that people come to this show and that’s what they take away.

Craig First, 28, graduated from Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa and later from the University of Alabama with a degree in musical theater. In August, he auditioned for the Hairspray National Tour and got the role of Brad.

1. What inspired you to pursue a career in musical theater?

I grew up with a musical background. My dad (Craig Patrick First) was a classical composer and sort of instilled a love of music in me from a very early age. I grew up playing instruments and singing and we would do recordings together and stuff like that. I would see local community theaters in Tuscaloosa and something about it was really interesting to me.

Also, my great uncle (Carmen Capalbo) was a Broadway director. He directed Threepenny Opera off Broadway and won an honoree Tony Award. So, it’s always sort of been in my blood, and I got more into it in high school.

2. What do you like about the musical “Hairspray?”

I’ve actually done Hairspray 3 times, all in Alabama. (First played Link Larkin twice and an ensemble member once). Beyond the fact that it is such a lively, energetic, fun, comedic musical, at the heart of it, it still does have a very important message that we still sadly need to tell today. It’s a history that I think is worth visiting.

3. What’s it like traveling the country on a bus?

This is my first national tour, and I have a lot of friends that have toured before and there’ve been a lot of horror stories about busing. But, I will say that the bus is a great time. We fly a lot more than we take a bus, but when we do the bus, it’s easier because you don’t have to go through security.

There are two different buses. We have a quiet bus and a party bus, and I, of course, am on the party bus. That just means you can talk a little bit more, maybe take a phone call or sometimes we’ll even play games on the bus.

4. Do you use a lot of hairspray before a performance?

We do! We use a lot of hairspray. I feel like they get sick of us asking for it. We’re starting to actually track it now because we’re curious to know who is the one that uses the most. I have to say that my hairspray can is feeling a little light these days, so I’m worried that I might be the drama.

5. What is the bond with the cast like on and off the stage?

We’ve actually had such an incredible bond with the cast this year. It’s rare to find a group of people, especially this large, that truly get along. We can all spend time together, we all go out together and we have little cast bonding nights where we watch a TV show. It’s such a supportive cast. Anytime an understudy goes on, it’s always a big celebration.

Matthew Kelly, 22, grew up in Phenix City and is a musical theater graduate from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Kelly is the assistant dance captain and a swing, which is an offstage performer who goes on if someone in the ensemble is unable to.

1. When did you decide to pursue a career in musical theater?

I didn’t realize that I wanted to do musical theater until I was a junior in high school, which to me felt kind of late, but at the same time I felt like it was the right thing to do. I was still deciding what I wanted to do for my career. It was between architecture, art or musical theater, and after doing “Beauty and the Beast,” I played Lumiere, that was when I realized that I actually do love doing this and I want to pursue it as a career.

2. What is it like touring with this cast?

This cast is absolutely amazing. I’m very grateful to have such a strong, powerful cast. From the moment we saw each other in rehearsals, we knew that we were going to have such a strong connection on this tour, and it’s been nothing but greatness, excitement and adventure. Touring is hard, but having them by your side really makes up for it and gets you through those hard moments.

3. What is your favorite memory on this tour?

I made my debut the second day after we opened, and that was the scariest moment of my entire life because I didn’t have a rehearsal or a put-in rehearsal with the entire cast. We had just opened the show that night, and then the next day I find out, ‘Matthew you’re going on.’ I had an hour before the curtain was going up that I knew that I was going on.

My adrenaline was through the roof, but it was also so exciting…It was really nice to have so much support from my cast getting me through that crazy night.

4. Do you have any rituals before performing?

When Kelly finds out he’ll be performing, he said he has a daylong routine: wake up, work out at the gym for an hour, eat breakfast, do yoga or stretches, go for a run or a walk outside, write his goals in a journal, eat lunch, go over anything he needs to for his part, go to the theater early, roll out legs with a foam roller, do vocal warm ups and put on costume.

5. What advice would you give others pursuing careers in musical theater?

Trust the process. That phrase came up a lot in my life… so I got it tattooed on my right arm. I look at it every single day when I wake up, and I’m just thankful to be where I am because I trusted the process.

Kelly said he got the tattoo during the pandemic when Broadway was shut down and he didn’t know if he was going to have a career in musical theater.

Nicholas Reese, 26, is from Enterprise, Ala. He graduated from Enterprise State Community College then the University of Alabama and got his first role as Hairspray’s Seaweed on a Royal Caribbean cruise. Now he plays the character Duane in the Hairspray National Tour.

1. When did you get into musical theater?

My senior year of high school. I played football throughout high school, and the very last semester of senior year I wasn’t doing the weight training class anymore. I chose theater as an elective, and it was something just to pass the time. Once I went to college, my mom encouraged me to audition for the show choir scholarship.

I had never really sang in front of anybody or danced, but I ended up getting the scholarship. Through that, I met my vocal instructor who introduced me to musical theatre.

2. Do you have any rituals before performing?

I really like music, and I just got some new headphones that I brag to everybody about, but I don’t take them off of my head. I like to stretch and I like to dance more than anything because that’s the way to express myself. I really like to just get the music blaring and the beats going and loosen myself up and get in tune with my body.

3. Do you ride on the party bus or quiet bus when traveling?

I am on the party bus. My dad had this nickname for me, he calls me ‘Nick Noise’ because I just make noises, whether it’s me singing or beat boxing or tapping or drumming or something like that. I like the beats in the music, so that’s my way of sometimes just passing time.

4. Who inspired you to pursue a career in musical theater?

Erin Smith who was my voice instructor at Enterprise State Community College and Dr. Ken Thomas. I coin it all to them because they knew what they were doing… I knew kind of where I was headed, but they knew it from the jump. They saw the potential, they laid it out and I just happened to fall on this track. And of course, my parents have been super supportive throughout it all.

5. What is your favorite dance number in “Hairspray?”

I really like “You Can’t Stop the Beat” just because it’s fun. It’s a moment that we really get to get up in front of everybody, we get our nice suits on and we’re just doing some choreo that people know. This is what people want to do. Even if you aren’t in it, you want to be up there dancing.