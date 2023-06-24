Former Auburn University linebacker and SEC champ Quentin Riggins has a new title to add to his already considerable belt of responsibilities in Alabama: president pro tempore of the Auburn University Board of Trustees.

Previously the vice president pro tempore, Riggins was elected to the new position at the June 9 Auburn Board of Trustees meeting. Riggins, the first black man to be elected to the position, has served on the board since 2017.

“I’m really kind of excited about this chapter coming up,” Riggins said. “When you’re in the throes of something, and your excited about something, you probably won’t know or fully understand the gravity of it until you get on the other side of it. I’m just appreciative that my fellow trustees view me in such a light that they would give me the opportunity to serve Auburn and serve in this capacity.”

It’s a position that does have some amount of weight, or gravity, as Riggins put it. The Auburn Board of Trustees serves as the university’s principal governing body and final authority. They hold the trust of the school’s resources.

Riggins, now 55, brings considerable experience to his new position. He served in the Alabama State government for 24 years under governors Guy Hunt, Fob James, Bob Riley, and speaker of the House Seth Hammett. Riggins is currently the Alabama Power vice president of Governmental and Corporate Affairs.

Governor Kay Ivey is the president or the Board of Trustees. Riggins will work closely alongside Ivey in his new role, as well as Auburn President Christopher Roberts. As Riggins steps into this role, he will fill the shoes of exiting president pro temp, Bob Dumas. He says the position is ultimately about fulfilling the vision of the university.

“Auburn is such a great place. We have a lot going on campus, from construction to a booming student population which is great.” Riggins said. “It will require a good bit of time, a good bit of service, but Auburn’s worth it, every bit of it.”

As he takes on the new role with the board of trustees, Riggins says he first and foremost hopes the students will have the same experience he had as a student at the university. He graduated from Auburn with a degree in marketing and distributive education in 1989. He says he wants to create an environment at Auburn where every student has the best time of their lives.

As the first Black president pro temp, Riggins says he is humbled have been elected to the new position. He points to other black board of Trustees members including Bessie Mae Holloway, Byron Franklin, Sr., and Charles E. Ball for first paving the way for him.

“I learned from each and every one of them,” Riggins said. “All I can tell you is that it is very humbling and I’m going to embrace it. I probably won’t fully grasp the significance until I get on the other side of it, but I do know it is significant.”

Dumas stands by Riggins appointment and believes he leaves the president pro temp position in fully capable hands.

“Quentin’s integrity and work ethic, strong rapport with his fellow trustees and extensive record of service to Auburn make him an excellent choice for this role,” Dumas said. “We were honored to elect Quentin. We are especially proud that he will be the first African American to hold the position of president pro tem.”

The qualities Dumas lists—integrity, work ethic, and strong rapport—were all instilled in Riggins at an early age. For his 16th birthday, Riggins’ dad got him a job at McDonalds. Riggins said he thought he was getting a hamburger and was shocked to see the manager give him a job application instead. He juggled school, sports, and work until he came to Auburn.

“The discipline and commitment comes from my parents,” Riggins said. “The drive comes from watching them and their leadership and the things that they worked hard and made sacrifice for my brother and myself.”

Riggins played football for Auburn from 1987 to 1989 and helped lead the team to three consecutive SEC championships under Pat Dye. He went on to play for a short time professionally for the Canadian League and the World League.

He says as a student, Riggins never saw himself stepping into the position of leadership that he now holds. At 18, he was all about football and wanted to be the next Mike Singletary. His dreams and focus were on athletics. It led him to pursue a professional football career, landing spots with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Raleigh Durham Skyhawks.

But ultimately Riggins realized he wasn’t cut out for a professional football career despite his love for the sport. He says one of the hardest thing he ever had to do was wait on a phone call for the NFL draft that never came through.

His 25 years as a football commentator with the Auburn Sports Network helped him to continue to connect with the sport he loved though.

He did learn that athletics gave him a foundation and acted as a vehicle to pursue other paths in his life. He encourages young students—especially young black students—to find something they are passionate about and pursue it.

“If this 5’11, 190 lb linebacker, kicker, fullback from Waugh, Alabama, can take what I’ve learned in my experiences and I can pursue a great career with a great company like Alabama Power and be able to serve my university that I care about and love dearly in this capacity, than anyone can do it,” Riggins said.

Riggins will hold the position of president pro temp for two years. He says he is excited to work alongside Christopher Roberts and his team.

“Quentin Riggins will undoubtedly be an excellent leader for our board and for Auburn University,” said Dumas. “I speak confidently for my fellow board members that Quentin Riggins, a great Auburn man and an accomplished Alabamian, is an excellent choice for this important position.”