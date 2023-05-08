Joshua Dairen and his wife, Keema, now own The Coffee Shop in downtown Opelika.

In April, the couple bought the business at 122 South 8th St. from former owner Gleason Jones. They have dreamed of opening a coffee shop for quite some time.

“We are risk takers. We do a lot of faith moves,” Dairen said.

Dairen, an Auburn native, also serves as a communications manager for an online company. He owns a paranormal TikTok account with nearly 150,000 followers and 2.2 million likes.

Dairen and Keema were in living in Fort Collins, Colorado, when they had an experience with Human Bean coffee baristas inspired them to own a coffee shop.

As customers who frequented the spot often, they got to know the baristas there on a personal level. The staff at the Human Bean coffee shop took their time with customers, and that left a lasting impression on the couple. They knew they wanted to bring something similar to the Auburn-Opelika community they call home.

Jones opened The Coffee Shop in March 2022. It was meant to be an expansion of his Minimalist Coffee Company, a coffee roaster based out of a renovated school bus. Earlier this year, he decided to sell the business.

Dairen and Keema decided to move back to Auburn about a year ago. Keema saw a post about Jones selling The Coffee Shop early one morning and woke her husband up to share the news. They jumped at an opportunity to buy it.

“We called and got a meeting set up. We were here within a couple of hours that day, and the ball rolled downhill from there,” Dairen said.

More than anything, Dairen wants people who visit the downtown business to feel as if they’re “interacting with somebody who has their best interests at heart.”

The Coffee Shop features a variety of coffees, espressos, teas and pastries. Dairen said some of customers’ favorite drinks include the Mr. Able, the Mrs. Addie and the Honey Kiss. They plan to expand their food menu items soon to include lunch and breakfast items.

They will also open the space up for events and workshops. Dairen said they may host art shows and barista classes. He said he wants The Coffee Shop to be a place where people can engage with other downtown businesses as well.

“We’re very blessed to be in a spot where there’s other really good shops that people should go to,” Dairen said. “I love the organic growth that’s happening here, too. It seems like people want to be here and that’s really special. You don’t get that everywhere.”

For more information, email The Coffee Shop at info@thecoffeeshopal.com. You can also visit their Instagram account (thecoffeeshop.al) or Facebook page.