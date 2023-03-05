From Thursday to Sunday, 671 pickleball players from 16 different states came to Opelika to play in the Paddles at the Plex tournament.

Local and out-of-town players admired the 24 covered pickleball courts at the Opelika Sportsplex, and many said they wish their hometown had the same. Opelika Pickleball Club President Jim Young said matches continued to play on Thursday and Friday even during the rain.

Meet the people playing pickleball below:

Jennifer Enault, 51

New Orleans

Enault was a tennis coach for 25 years before she made the transition to compete in pickleball. This weekend makes her 6th tournament at the Opelika Sportsplex facility.

“Opelika puts on one of the best tournaments in the South,” she said. “It’s incredibly well run and some of the best players always show up, so we come.”

She played women’s doubles 50+ on Friday, in which she and her partner earned gold, and on Saturday, she played mixed doubles.

Cheryl Grisham, 59, and Olaf Raiskums, 68Auburn

Grisham is a former tennis player who picked up pickleball about a year and a half ago. Her mixed doubles partner, Raiskums, has been playing for about 3 years. They’ve participated in tournaments at the Opelika Sortsplex several times before, and said they’ve enjoyed it because the courts are covered, which allows them to play rain or shine. “It rained here Thursday and it rained here yesterday and we didn’t stop play at all,” Grisham said.

Sue Marshall, 73

Huntsville

Marshall started playing pickleball 3 years ago after she said her husband told her she needed to come play with him. “I’m a former tennis player and I thought, ‘I don’t really want to play that game. It’s not tennis.’ It took me about 30 minutes to realize this is a lot of fun,” Marshall said.

Through pickleball, Marshall and her two close friends, Patricia McInnis and Sherry Barnes, will be going to the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.

Patricia McInnis, 75

Huntsville

McInnis, an Auburn University graduate, has been playing pickleball for 9 years and will be playing in her 5th National Senior Olympics in July. She finds tournaments, like the Opelika Paddles and the Plex, through a pickleball tournament website, and has played in states all over the country including Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Wisconsin, Maine, New Mexico, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Arizona and more.

Sherry Barnes, 70

Huntsville

Barnes began playing pickleball 9 years ago, and has won silver in the National Senior Olympics women’s singles division ranking her as the number two player in the nation for her age category. Barnes said she played her first mixed doubles tournament in 2014 with Opelika Parks and Recreation Director Sam Bailey. “Ya’ll have a great facility,” she said. “We love playing at Opelika, and Sam and the whole crew goes above and beyond.”

David Scott, 64

Opelika

Scott started playing pickleball two years ago after his friends, including Opelika Parks and Recreation Director Sam Bailey, asked him to join them. He started competing and has won bronze, silver and gold in past tournaments. “It’s an interesting sport because it’s all ages,” he said. “You can start using strategy to make up for your lack of ability when you get older.”

Scott said he often plays at the Opelika Sportsplex at night after work with people of all ages, some who are in their 20s.

Jay Walters, 48

Opelika

Walters was invited by his friends to play pickleball in 2019 and hasn’t stopped playing since then. In the Paddles at the Plex tournament he played men’s doubles and mixed doubles with his wife Angie, 47.

“We play pretty regularly during the week, so it’s nice to have this venue that brings the tournament here,” Walters said. “We don’t have to travel and can play in the tournaments. It’s good for the city to have this and bring a little bit of notoriety to Opelika because this is a pretty rare venue.”

The Flick Family

Atlanta

Lori Flick, 60, played tennis in high school and later with the Atlanta League ALTA. With about 35 years of experience as a tennis player, Flick decided to try out pickleball about 7 years ago with a friend on her tennis team. She fell in love with it and introduced the sport to the rest of her family, including her two children Marc, 30, and Laura, 26, and her husband Mike Everling, 51.

“Pickleball is more social. It’s easier to get four people together to play pickleball, it seems, without having a league,” she said. “And men can play against women and women can play against men.”

Marc said when he came home after college he had more free time, so he went with his family to check out what pickleball was all about and fell in love with it.

“I had to figure out why they were always gone at pickleball tournaments,” Laura added.

The entire family competed over the weekend in Opelika. Lori Flick won silver in the women’s division on Friday and played mixed doubles with her husband on Saturday. Laura played women’s doubles and mixed doubles with her boyfriend Ben Clifton, 44. Clifton said he’s been playing for 4 years after Laura and Marc introduced him to the game.

Kelsey Brown, 32

Biloxi, Miss.

Brown, a military veteran, was introduced to pickleball through the Veterans Affairs office about two summers ago. When she was encouraged to try the sport, she said she thought, ‘what is a pickleball?’ After she tried it, she didn’t look back. This makes her 9th tournament and she plans on coming back to Opelika for the next tournament hosted at the Sportsplex.

Patrick Murphy, 54

Pensacola, Fla.

Murphy picked up the sport of pickleball about 5 years ago as a way to stay active and social. He plays singles, doubles and mixed doubles and has played in multiple tournaments every year. Murphy also qualified for nationals for the third time. He encourages others to check out the sport as it’s one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. “Come out and try it out. It’s for all ages, all levels, all skills,” he said. “It keeps you active and moving. It becomes addictive in a way.”

Nathan Walton, 24

Birmingham

After playing tennis at the college level at Coastal Alabama Community College, Walton discovered pickleball. He’s been competing for about a year and a half and said switching to pickleball is the best thing he’s ever done. “I hate tennis now,” he laughed. “I don’t play any tennis anymore. You couldn’t pay me to pick up a racket.”

This is Walton’s 4th time playing in an Opelika tournament, but he said he often drives down to use the Opelika facility that draws lots of good players.

John Petty, 42

Columbus, Ga.

Petty said his brother introduced him to the sport about 3 years ago. He and his brother played table tennis growing up and tennis in high school. He said pickleball is the perfect combination of both and is the best racket sport. Petty only played three times before competing in his first pickleball tournament. Last year, he and his brother played in the US Open in Naples, Fla.

Luzzet MacDonald, 55, and Shelly Martin, 59

Pensacola, Fla, and Ocean Springs, Miss.

Despite living in different states, MacDonald and Martin are doubles partners who met each other years ago at a pickleball tournament. They became fast friends and grew a friend group of players from Alabama and Louisiana too. “When you get together for a pickleball tournament, it’s kind of like a family reunion,” MacDonald said. “If you win a medal that’s like icing on the cake, but getting together and seeing everybody is great.”

Martin said they love coming to the Opelika area not only because of the facility, but also because of the welcoming community. She and her pickleball friends have attended Food Truck Friday and enjoy eating at the downtown restaurants.

Gary Preisendorfer, 66

Helena, Ala.

Preisendorfer played at the first tournament Opelika hosted and has been coming back ever since. About four years ago he planned to start playing tennis but had a difficult time finding tournaments to play at without belonging to a club. That’s when his doctor recommended pickleball. He watched a match and said, ‘I can do that,’ so he did. At Paddles at the Plex, he won sliver in men’s singles and played mixed doubles with Pamela Thurber.

Pamela Thurber, 52

Pelham, Ala.

Thurber found pickleball in 2018. Previously she enjoyed playing ping pong with her three sons, and after she tried pickleball for the first time, she rushed home to tell them, “It’s like ping pong, but on the ground! It’s like you’re on the table!”

She was able to recruit two of her sons to play the sport, and she’s been going to tournaments ever since. Thurber said she loves the fellowship, atmosphere and camaraderie pickleball tournaments provide. She and her mixed doubles partner, Gary Preisendorfer, also teach pickleball to a Church of the Highlands small group.