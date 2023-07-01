Documentarian Theo M. Moore II has loved history since he was in the ninth grade.

His passion led him to start a production company in 2017. He’s the founder of Hiztorical Vision Productions, a non-profit Opelika organization that centers untold success stories Black Alabamians to promote social change and elevate underrepresented communities.

“It feels amazing when I never imagined a non-profit to take off like it did,” Moore said. “Once I stepped out on faith and actually started doing this work, it’s been very rewarding in many different ways.”

Moore and his team produced three award-winning documentaries.

In 2019, his film “Crown the County of Lowndes” won the Best Historical Documentary Award at the Georgia Documentary Film Festival. The following year, his film “Hobson City: From Peril to Promise” earned Best Documentary Short at the Lanett City Film Festival. In 2021, he saw more success as his film “Afrikan by Way of American” won the Best Documentary Short at the Southern Film Festival.

Seeing things firsthand as a history teacher inspired Moore and his passion for creating short films. He believes that with every story he tells, he is learning a little more about himself.

“We are uncovering this untold history and learning a little bit more about myself and what our people went through, preserved through, and a lot of accomplishments they were able to do despite that,” he said. “There’s something deeper that longs for that identity,” he said.

Moore said there’s a need to highlight Black success in the state, because there is so much more to those stories than victimization. While the community has discussions about the civil rights movement, they often leave out a lot of details about what transpired.

“It’s such an important thing for African Americans to learn Afro-American History,” he said. “I think we as humans are cheating ourselves out of learning these hard truths that some don’t want to face.”

His production company provides growth opportunties for young leaders

HVP partners with communities across the state to produce short-film documentaries of African American success. The production company also provides oral history projects for libraries and museums.

HVP’s Bama Black History 365 serves as a three-month mentorship program that gives students hands-on experience filmmaking and highlighting inspiring stories. It’s all made possible thanks to a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Interns can engage in research, media, videography, journalism, graphic designing, and much more.

“We came up with this idea to allow college students or young leaders to use our platform to highlight a community or something about the culture,” he said.

He said some interns who joined the program did a short film on the history of the John A. Andrew Memorial Hospital in Tuskegee. HVP debuted the film at a public library on April 29 and had a second viewing in Tuskegee. This summer, you can watch the film for free on HVP’s website.

“It’s a wonderful film they were able to put together,” Moore said. “They definitely had a ball doing that.”

In the fall, HVP will start accepting applications for its 2024 Bama Black History 365. The production is currently working on a project on the history of Prattville. They have plans to be more engaged in the Opelika-Auburn community.

Moore has a message for anyone who’s trying to make a name for themselves in filmmaking. If it’s a passion, go ahead and get started.

“I think as a young generation, the technology is unlimited,” he said. “People think that you got to have an expensive camera. You got to have the look. You got to have a website. You got to have the cool business cards… If you feel moved to tell a story, you have the resources already to go ahead and get started. Do not wait.”

He believes it’s important to tell the full history behind Black people in Alabama

Vanessa Echols, a HVP board member and Bama Black History 365 mentor, has worked with Moore for about one year. Echols has been in the news business for nearly 14 years, so she has a great passion for storytelling. She was look for another opportunity to continue her storytelling and reached out to Moore thinking that HVP would be a good match.

“He is a history buff, but he’s one of those people who also have a great love for storytelling,” she said. “It’s been interesting to watch his passion for history. He’s really out there looking for the stories to tell that are what I call the complete history.”

Moore also owns Theo The Historian LLC, a consultant space that services other filmmakers as an archival producer and producer.

“On top of the films I’m making, I also want to help other filmmakers when it comes to doing historical research and gathering historical content, b-roll and other things,” he said. “I’m going to be offering our online platform to teach people how to preserve their history and how to preserve their properties, such as getting your property listed on the Alabama register or national registry nominations.”

The journey to create social change has come a long way for Moore and his work shows for itself. He believes Black history is significant, but not when the complete history is not told.