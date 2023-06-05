The Birmingham-based sandwich shop Melt will open a new location in Auburn in early 2024.

Laura Kowalczyk and her daughter Laura “Lou” Huddleston will own the new Melt at The Village at Samford Trace on East Samford Avenue, across from Auburn High School. They expect construction to begin in early July. Further details about the opening aren’t available at this time.

“My mom and I are so excited to bring Melt to Auburn,” Huddleston said. “This venture will give us something different. It will give us something that people are really, really excited about.”

Melt serves up a mix of modern takes on toasted sandwiches, hamburgers, sides, salads and appetizers. They also serve vegan and gluten-free options. Customers can enjoy a wide a range of drinks including Adult Capri Suns (pina coladas,) Necessary Evils (domestic beers) and craft beers on tap.

Huddleston said they will have a rotating menu that will match the farming seasons. They are also planning menu items tailored to specifically to the Auburn-Opelika community.

The Auburn site will mark Melt’s fourth brick and mortar restaurant in Alabama. They also have locations in Birmingham, Hoover, and Huntsville. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant will feature a full bar, a covered patio, board games and an area out front for the lawn game cornhole.

“It encourages families to maybe put away their phones for a little bit and play games before they get their food,” Huddleston said.

Huddleston and Kowalczyk have a long history with Melt. Huddleston worked for the restaurant for two years while attending nursing school in Birmingham. Kowalczyk grew up with Melt co-founder Harriet Despinakis.

“I’m just very, very proud of my friend for everything she’s done and created,” Kowalczyk said of Despinakis. “Lou and I have always talked about doing something together, and this just seemed to be a great way to jump into that.”

Despinakis and business partner Paget Pizitz began Melt as a food truck in 2011 before opening the first stationary restaurant in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. Huddleston wants the Auburn sandwich shop to be somewhere where families can feel safe.

“There’s a huge community that lives in Auburn and Opelika outside of the university. I think it was just really important to make sure that that community in particular felt really comfortable at our restaurant,” Huddleston said.

Kowalczyk said they also want to create an environment that’s warm and welcoming.

“We’d like to embrace the community and the community embrace us. The huge appeal for me is it’s just a fun and welcoming environment where you can get some good food at the same time,” Kowalczyk said.

The Village at Samford Trace is expected to have 35,000 square feet of retail and office space. Iron Tribe Fitness, owned by former Auburn University Cheerleader, Forrest Walden, is also scheduled to open in the complex once construction is finished.