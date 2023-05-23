A new family-owned Mexican restaurant called Don Julio’s Mexican Grill opened in Auburn on Monday, attracting a large crowd of people eager to try it.

The Don Julio’s Mexican Grill at 1888 Ogletree Road was packed full of customers most of the day. It offers both Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican foods.

Christian Reyes, the manager of Don Julio’s, said he was glad to see the business off to a busy start.

“It was a great opening,” he said. “We didn’t even have to do much advertising. We put our sign up yesterday that said we were open and the restaurant was full for most of the day.”

Reyes said there is nothing bland on Don Julio’s menu. Every food offers a unique experience, right down to the chips and the salsa. Originally from Jalisco, Mexico, the Reyes family offers traditional items from that region, including carnitas las lomas. He also mentioned his favorite dishes — happy chicken, quesadillas, fajitas, and specialty plates.

“I really have that taste from Mexico — some authentic tastes,” Reyes said. “There's so many variations and everything. It's almost like you can create your own kind of food with whatever you like.”

This is the fourth restaurant the Reyes family has opened in East Alabama. They also own Acapulco’s Mexican Grill in Auburn and Phenix City as well as the Poco Loco’s Mexican Grill in Smiths Station. Reyes’ family originally immigrated from Jalisco, Mexico to the United States to open their own business. His family has been in the restaurant industry for 25 to 30 years.

“My dad and his brothers came here to work in this style of business, and they opened their own restaurant after awhile,” Reyes said. “It really shows that we tried to put the best into our food, and our drinks and the experience of the people. It's not easy for businesses to last so long.”

Construction workers began working on the Don Julio’s building in the summer of 2022. Reyes, now 27, lived in the neighborhood when he was younger. He says he’s excited to be back on the south side of town and to bring residents something to enjoy.

“I used to run around these parts and none of this stuff was here,” Reyes said. “It was just a really great area. We’re getting the product out to some really great people in an area that doesn't have much of this style of food around.”

Don Julio’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Lunch specials are available every day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.