Michael D. Carter joins Opelika city council race for Ward 3 representative

Michael D. Carter is the latest candidate to announce a campaign for Opelika’s city council. Carter is seeking the city’s Ward 3 seat.

As a professional facilitator for leadership, diversity and inclusion programs for an international organization, he said he is dedicated to guiding leaders, new and experienced, to better serve their communities.

“I create, develop, facilitate and come up any programs for leadership for early leadership all the way up to senior leadership,” Carter said. “All while really focusing on results.”

For diversity and inclusion, he works with a director within his organization to create programs, webinars for example, to send out as resources. Prior to businesses shutting down due to the pandemic, he said they were doing inhouse unconscious bias training.

Carter said he believes that it is ward representatives willing to talk and listen to the residents within it that enables them to represent them best.

“A lot of people come in with this preconceived notion of what needs to be done,” he said. “We need to be listening to those that are in our ward. I am one person, I have my own bias, I have my own opinion of what should be going on it the city. Let me see what other people think.”