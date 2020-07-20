Michael D. Carter joins Opelika city council race for Ward 3 representative

Michael D. Carter is the latest candidate to announce a campaign for Opelika’s city council. Carter is seeking the city’s Ward 3 seat.
As a professional facilitator for leadership, diversity and inclusion programs for an international organization, he said he is dedicated to guiding leaders, new and experienced, to better serve their communities.
“I create, develop, facilitate and come up any programs for leadership for early leadership all the way up to senior leadership,” Carter said. “All while really focusing on results.”
For diversity and inclusion, he works with a director within his organization to create programs, webinars for example, to send out as resources. Prior to businesses shutting down due to the pandemic, he said they were doing inhouse unconscious bias training.
Carter said he believes that it is ward representatives willing to talk and listen to the residents within it that enables them to represent them best.
“A lot of people come in with this preconceived notion of what needs to be done,” he said. “We need to be listening to those that are in our ward. I am one person, I have my own bias, I have my own opinion of what should be going on it the city. Let me see what other people think.”
Carter is a visible figure in the community, serving as Cubmaster to Opelika Cub Scout Pack 858, adopting a mile through Keep Opelika Beautiful which he cleans and serving as on the Property Maintenance Board of Appeals. He has also participated in the chamber of commerce’s 20 Under 40 program, as well as the police department’s citizens police academy.
This experience with the inner workings of city government helps him, he said, in the aspect of having seen what works, “but also being able to think outside the box.” Carter’s fresh perspective is a characteristic he hopes to bring with him to the representative seat.
“Really just focusing on the transparency and the willingness to go out there and question the way we’re doing things,” he said. “Does this benefit our ward? Does this benefit our community? I really want to get down to the act of listening, empathy and building trust.”