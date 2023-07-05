After receiving a $15,000 grant, the Auburn Public Library plans to put it to use by expanding the micro-library APL@Boykin at the Boykin Community Center.

The $15,000 Library Services and Technology Act grant is an Alabama Public Library Service grant funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

With the funds from the collection development grant, the Auburn Public Library has purchased over 1,200 items for the Boykin micro-library located on 400 Boykin St. in Auburn. This makes over 1,600 items in the Boykin collection, including fiction, non-fiction, large print, children’s books and more.

Cynthia Ledbetter, APL engagement and outreach librarian, said the micro-library was established in 2021 to reach a growing area of the Auburn community.

In addition to serving residents, the micro-library collection serves agencies located at the Boykin Community Center, including the Auburn Day Care Center, Joyland Child Development Center, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County-Auburn Unit and Auburn Senior Center.

“We know that this area may be experiencing barriers, particularly with the growth we’re experiencing in Auburn,” Ledbetter said. “Increasing traffic flow, with not a lot of public transportation available, makes it hard for them to get to the library, so one of our goals is to bring the library out into the community.”

Ledbetter said the micro-library is powered by a self-checkout kiosk and is available during the Boykin Community Center’s regular hours. If an item isn’t located on site, you can put it on hold by using the Auburn Public Library website or calling 334-501-3190. The item will be delivered to the Boykin location for pickup typically by the next day, the APL release said.

All materials can be returned either to the Boykin location or to the Auburn Public Library located at 749 E. Thach Ave.

Ledbetter said APL has two other projects in the works – a mobile library van and a neighborhood library.

The cargo transit size van will create another way for the library to bring more materials and experiences out into the community. Ledbetter said they hope to get it up and running some time in 2024.

The mobile library will not only have books for residents to check out, but it will also include equipment to host story time events and puppet shows. Ledbetter said they are still working on the plans for the van, but it will likely have regular stops at assisted living facilities and other agencies open to the idea. She also said they could have pop-up events that will be announced on social media so residents will know where the van will be located.

The second project, the neighborhood library, doesn’t have a timeframe for completion.

Ledbetter said there are several factors that have to happen before construction can begin, but the Auburn City Council has approved the idea for the site, which will also include a parks and recreation facility and cultural center.

The neighborhood library will be located behind the Boykin Center on North Donahue Drive.