Midnight traffic-trailer crash bogs down I-85 northbound through Auburn for about 17 hours

The fiery midnight crash of a tractor-trailer and the resulting cleanup halted or slowed down traffic through Auburn on Interstate 85 North throughout the morning and most of the day Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Mike Harris with the Auburn Police Division said late Tuesday afternoon that the remnants of the truck had been removed and that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management was still working on replacing dirt off the interstate that had been affected by chemicals being hauled on the truck.

The right northbound lane of I-85 was closed until around 5 p.m., slowing traffic for about 17 hours.

Harris said the tractor-trailer ran off the interstate around Mile Marker 55 just before midnight, travelling into the woods and catching fire.

“It did not have hazardous material on it, but it did have some unregulated chemicals, meaning it does not require a permit to transport,” Harris said.

Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Jordan with the Auburn Fire Division said the fire department received a call at 11:57 p.m. about the wreck.

"The tractor-trailer had a significant fire, which included reported explosions," Jordan said.

Four emergency units arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m.