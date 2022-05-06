Millard Grimes, who gave the Opelika-Auburn News its name, dies at 92 in Georgia

Millard Grimes, the legendary newspaper man who revamped and renamed the Opelika-Auburn News and was a fixture in the community in the early 1970s, died Tuesday in his home in Athens, Ga. He was 92.

Grimes put together the investment group that bought the Opelika Daily News in 1969, and then he moved his family to Opelika and took charge of the newspaper as editor and publisher. He made numerous changes, including adding a Sunday morning edition and rebranding the paper the Opelika-Auburn News.

“Gosh, I think he was just a heck of a newspaper guy,” said Gary Fuller, mayor of Opelika. “He understood community involvement and how to be responsible for things.”

During his time in Opelika, Grimes served on the board of the Opelika Public Library, the board of deacons of the First Baptist Church of Opelika and the advisory board for the Auburn Plainsman. He was also a member of the Opelika Touchdown Club and covered football games at Auburn University.

For Grimes, a Georgia boy who was born in Newnan, grew up in LaGrange and attended high school in Columbus, his influence on both journalism and the newspaper industry was far-reaching.

Prior to his stint in Opelika, he was a member of the Columbus Ledger newsroom that won the 1955 Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of corruption in Phenix City, Ala. He started the Phenix Citizen, served as editor of the Columbus Enquirer, and helped organize the Athens Daily News and launch the career of a teenager named Lewis Grizzard.

He had a knack for acquiring and improving newspapers and then reselling them for a profit. Between 1973 and 2013, according to his family, he “published, owned or partly owned more than 40 newspapers in Georgia and Alabama.”

Grimes sold the O-A News to the Thomson Newspaper Group in 1977 for eight times the original investment, according to his obituary. Today, the newspaper is owned by Lee Enterprises.

A lifelong writer, Grimes dabbled in science fiction as a young man and had a story published in the pulp magazine “Planet Stories.” As the editor of the Columbus Enquirer, he built a strong reputation as an opinion columnist and observer of political trends, describing himself as a “radical middle-of-the-roader.”

He was chief writer and editor of “The Last Linotype: the Story of Georgia and its Newspapers Since World War II,” which was published in 1985. At the age of 88, he completed a political novel titled “The Last New Dealer.”

An alumnus of the University of Georgia, Grimes was named one of Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication’s top 50 graduates and provided funding for the Millard B. Grimes Laboratory for Excellence in Print Journalism.

Though he spent a small part of his career in Opelika, Grimes is still remembered for his influence on the newspaper, his community involvement and his generosity to local causes and institutions, including Auburn University.

“He was great for our community,” said Fuller, the Opelika mayor. “My only regret is that he didn’t stay here with us for the rest of the time. He was one of those keepers.”

Grimes is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte Sheridan Grimes; his son, James Grimes of Athens; two daughters, Kathryn Grimes Garrett of Peachtree Corners and Laura Grimes Griner of Brunswick; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.