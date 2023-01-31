Miss Alabama and Miss Teen Alabama share experience and future goals

The day after being crowned, Miss Alabama and Miss Teen Alabama said reality hasn’t set in just yet.

Saturday night the Miss Alabama USA pageant was held at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. Sophie Burzynski, competing as Miss Auburn-Opelika, was crowned Miss Alabama USA, and Kensey Collins, competing as Miss Spanish Fort Teen, was crowned Miss Teen Alabama USA.

Burzynski and Collins will go on to compete at Miss USA and Miss Teen USA representing Alabama. The date and location has not been announced at this time.

After Burzynski was named Miss Alabama, she said, “I was really in complete shock. I didn’t know exactly what to say.”

Collins said for her, “It was amazing and crazy all at the same time. I remember when I got Spanish Fort called everything went blurry. I couldn’t hear and I remember hugging Ava (LeBlanc) so hard, I was like I probably knocked the breath out of her.”

LeBlanc competed as Miss Shelby County as was the runner up in the teen division.

While the interview portion of the competition was one of Burzynski’s favorite parts of the experience, she said she’ll never forget the support from her family and her Auburn family.

“I could hear all my friends and my roommate yell, ‘That’s my roommate!’” she said. “Just to be surrounded by love afterwards, just seeing all the people there that came to support me, and then also they rolled Toomer’s (Corner) afterwards, which is a super fun tradition here at Auburn, that was something that was so cool and special to me.”

Collins said she also enjoyed the interview portion of the pageant, but was most proud of walking in her heals after having knee surgery last year when all the cartilage in her knee was torn.

Burzynski and Collins are looking forward to the next stage as well as a spending a year giving back to the state of Alabama and serving together. While they hadn’t met before the pageant, they’re but excited to work together this year and become close friends.

“I want to do lots of service, especially with kids going to school. I want to teach leadership programs and entrepreneur (programs) throughout the state of Alabama to really inspire young girls and young boys to go after their dreams and to really not be afraid of success,” Burzynski said.

Collins added she is also planning to do a lot of community service and is open to any opportunity that comes her way. Her other goal is to go to all the elementary schools in Spanish Fort to read to students.

Meet the winners

Burzynski, 21, is the daughter of Norbert and Paige Burzynski. She grew up in Louisville, Ky., and came to Auburn University to double major in nutrition science and business management. After graduation, she plans to become a pediatric dentist because she was inspired by her grandfather.

“My grandfather was a dentist, and I always looked up to him. I think for me, a smile is something that really draws people in and it’s something that is so important to greet everyone with a smile,” she said.

Currently, Burzynski is a member of the War Eagle Girls and Plainsmen, the official hosts of Auburn University, and is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority where she’s served as the director over the philanthropy event Big Man on Campus. She also owns a wedding videography company called Videos By Sophie B.

Burzynski said she’s the second title holder Auburn has had with the first being Auburn graduate Kelly Hutchinson, who was crowned Miss Alabama in 2020 and made it to the top 5 at the Miss USA pageant. Last year’s title holder, Katelyn Vinson of Dothan, also attended Auburn University and was in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority with Burzynski.

“(Katelyn Vinson) and Kelly Hutchinson, they’re both just such role models to me and great people,” Burzynski said. She’s also looking forward to following in their footsteps and being able to go to them for guidance.

Collins, 15, is the daughter of Ashley and Joseph Collins. She is a freshman at Spanish Fort High School and has future plans to attend Auburn University after her high school career. She said she’d like to study fashion design or interior design.

“I’ve always loved designing things, definitely since I was little,” she said. “I used to put crazy things in my hair. My mom had to tell me I could dress myself every day of the week, except for Sundays for church.”

Currently, Collins is involved in numerous clubs at her high school and one she believes is very important is FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America).

This was Collins second year participating in the Miss Teen Alabama pageant, and she said she wanted to compete again because it was a great experience.

“It has been amazing,” Collins said about being crowned. “There hasn’t been a Spanish Fort to win yet, and so I’m so excited to be the first.”

She said she was also amazed by all of the support she’s received from her friends and family.

“I couldn’t have done any of it without my mom. She’s like my best friend. She’s always there for me and tells me even when I’m tired and I’m just wanting to give up, because we all have those moments in life, she’s always there pushing me forward and helping me achieve my goals,” she said.

Burzynski advices young girls and boys to be open to opportunities, open to new experiences and to always be kind. Collins added it’s also important to be yourself.

“God has a path planned out for you. I know it’s hard sometimes to walk that path, but it’s always gonna go in the right direction,” Collins said.