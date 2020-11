Miss Alabama USA, Auburn University graduate, finishes in top five of Miss USA pageant

Alabama’s representative in the Miss USA pageant, an Auburn University graduate, finished in the top five during Monday night’s pageant at Exhibition Center in Memphis, Tenn.

Kelly Hutchinson, Miss Alabama USA, finished in fifth place with Miss Mississippi USA taking the crown. Hutchinson won the Miss Alabama USA pageant in October 2019 at the Gogue Performing Arts Center.

Hutchinson, a Marietta, Ga., native also held the title of Miss Auburn-Opelika USA when competing in the Miss Alabama USA pageant.

Asya Branch, Miss Mississippi USA, is the first African American woman to win the Miss Mississippi USA title, according to multiple media reports.

The following is the final results from Monday night’s pageant: