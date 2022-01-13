Miss Auburn and Miss Auburn-Opelika ready to compete in the Miss Alabama USA pageant in Auburn this weekend

The Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.
Contestants from all over the state will compete to wear the crown, win scholarships and prizes and travel the state promoting the pageant.
Contestants will compete in interview, evening gown and swimsuit/active wear competitions.
There will be 47 contestants between the ages of 14 and 18 in the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant and 34 contestants between the ages of 18 and 27 in the Miss Alabama USA pageant.
Samantha Sims, a senior at Auburn University and the reigning Miss Auburn-Opelika, and Natalie Lamm, a sophomore at Auburn University and the reigning Miss Auburn, will be representing the community in the Miss Alabama USA this weekend.
Sims said the USA pageant will help provide opportunities for her to reach her goal of going to law school and becoming a sports and entertainment lawyer.
“With the USA pageant, it’s already brought so many opportunities I wouldn’t have had before,” Sims said. “It’s taught me a lot beyond the classroom as far as interviewing, speaking with other people and public speaking. I feel like that will only help me going forward as I pursue my career in law.”
Sims is originally from Cartersville, Ga., north of Atlanta, and said that coming to Auburn University was “inevitable.”
“I was actually born the day before the 1999 Iron Bowl," she said, "so my parents had me in an Auburn cheerleading outfit to watch the game.”
Lamm grew up in Orlando, Fla., and chose to attend Auburn University after watching Toomer's Corner get rolled during her visit to campus.
She said she hopes to get her MBA, go into the buying market for companies like Target and to eventually become an international business woman.
“The Miss USA organization is turning for the better,” Lamm said. “They have this slogan called ‘Pageantry Reimagined,’ and our new director Crystle Stewart is promoting this image that young women have strength. They can go out and be businesswomen, strong doctors or lawyers. That’s something that I really love about this organization and the reason why I still compete in it.”
The preliminary competition will be held on Friday evening starting at 7:30 and the final competition will be on Saturday evening starting at 7:30.
The winners will be crowned on Saturday and will move on to represent Alabama in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA titles in 2022.
Sims said if she is crowned Miss Alabama USA, she would love to work with the Breast Cancer Education Awareness Organization and the Boys and Girls Club.
Lamm said if she is crowned, she would love to work with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
Both of these contestants said that competing for the title of Miss Alabama USA has been a dream since they were young.
Miss Alabama and Miss Teen Alabama will collect votes for the People’s Choice Award online at missalabamausa.com/contestants-miss/ until 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Each vote costs $1 and the contestant with the most votes will be guaranteed a spot in the semifinals.
Tickets range from $45 to $100 depending on seat location and can be purchase online at goguecenter.auburn.edu/ticket-information/, by phone 334-844-8497 or in person at 910 South College St, Auburn.
The Gogue Center box office will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The pageant shows, sponsored by the Miss Universe Organization, will be streaming live online at PageantsLive.com.