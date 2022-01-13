Miss Auburn and Miss Auburn-Opelika ready to compete in the Miss Alabama USA pageant in Auburn this weekend

Sims is originally from Cartersville, Ga., north of Atlanta, and said that coming to Auburn University was “inevitable.”

“I was actually born the day before the 1999 Iron Bowl," she said, "so my parents had me in an Auburn cheerleading outfit to watch the game.”

Lamm grew up in Orlando, Fla., and chose to attend Auburn University after watching Toomer's Corner get rolled during her visit to campus.

She said she hopes to get her MBA, go into the buying market for companies like Target and to eventually become an international business woman.

“The Miss USA organization is turning for the better,” Lamm said. “They have this slogan called ‘Pageantry Reimagined,’ and our new director Crystle Stewart is promoting this image that young women have strength. They can go out and be businesswomen, strong doctors or lawyers. That’s something that I really love about this organization and the reason why I still compete in it.”

The preliminary competition will be held on Friday evening starting at 7:30 and the final competition will be on Saturday evening starting at 7:30.