Miss Cullman Alexandria Flanigan crowned Miss Alabama USA

Alexandria Flanigan was crowned Miss Alabama USA on Sunday evening at The Hotel at Auburn University. She competed as Miss Cullman.
This was Flanigan’s first time at Miss Alabama USA. The daughter of Renee and Jeff Flanigan, she is a student at University of Alabama at Huntsville majoring in philosophy with a minor in political science and plans to attend law school.
Moments after being crowned, Flanigan was in shock, saying, “All the glory to God. It’s all because of Him.”
Socially distanced with an enthusiastic crowd, the pageant was held in the grand ballroom at the Hotel at Auburn University and livestreamed online. Sunday evening concluded a weekend of activities that included Saturday’s preliminary competition and the teen sister pageant, won by Dailyn Swann, Miss Teen Sherling of Greenville, Ala.
The Miss Alabama USA and Miss Teen Alabama USA competitions were split into two separate shows due to the small nature of the room and COVID-19 precautions.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Swann said of her new title during the Miss Alabama competition. She was first runner-up in the 2020 Miss Alabama Teen USA competition. A 2020 graduate of Greenville High School, Swann took a gap year and will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham next fall.
The women first appeared in groups of five onstage to the sounds of “Roaring '20s” music, performing a choreographed number in period costumes.
The evening began by introducing the 26 competitors, before whittling down the group to 16 finalists, then 10, then five, and then the winner. In the final phase of competition, the final five contestants each fielded a question about how 2020 impacted their lives, and their 20-second answers ranged from virtual learning challenges to furloughed jobs.
Contestants are judged in three equal categories – personal interview, evening gown, and swimwear for Miss Alabama contestants and activewear for Teen contestants.
“Way to work it!” chaperones and production assistants were heard cheering from the sides of the stage as contestants donned colorful evening gowns during the crowd-favorite Parade of Gowns.
Kelly Hutchinson, 23, Miss Alabama USA 2020 and an Auburn University graduate, crowned Flanigan. Hutchinson spoke about her experience competing at Miss USA during her final walk as Miss Alabama USA: “I am the woman I am today because of this incredible opportunity.” She received a standing ovation.
Current and former titleholders from the state were in attendance, including Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020 Katie Watts and Miss Louisiana 2020 Mariah Clayton.
In addition to Flanigan, the finalists included Miss Auburn-Opelika Bayley Albinger, fourth runner-up, as well as Miss Montgomery Katherine McIntyre, first runner-up; Miss Capstone Kristen Furr, second runner-up; and Miss Dothan Katelyn Vinson, third runner-up.
Albinger won Miss Photogenic, while Miss Tuscaloosa Emily Lites won the People's Choice Award, and Miss Northport Savannah Grace Huver won Miss Congeniality.
This weekend is not the first time Lee County has hosted the event. Last year, the pageant was moved from Montgomery to the newly built Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. It was moved to The Hotel at Auburn University this year to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines.
Flanigan and Swann will join titleholders of all 50 states and the District of Columbia to compete in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national competitions later in the year. The Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2021 competition.