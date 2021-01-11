Miss Cullman Alexandria Flanigan crowned Miss Alabama USA

Alexandria Flanigan was crowned Miss Alabama USA on Sunday evening at The Hotel at Auburn University. She competed as Miss Cullman.

This was Flanigan’s first time at Miss Alabama USA. The daughter of Renee and Jeff Flanigan, she is a student at University of Alabama at Huntsville majoring in philosophy with a minor in political science and plans to attend law school.

Moments after being crowned, Flanigan was in shock, saying, “All the glory to God. It’s all because of Him.”

Socially distanced with an enthusiastic crowd, the pageant was held in the grand ballroom at the Hotel at Auburn University and livestreamed online. Sunday evening concluded a weekend of activities that included Saturday’s preliminary competition and the teen sister pageant, won by Dailyn Swann, Miss Teen Sherling of Greenville, Ala.

The Miss Alabama USA and Miss Teen Alabama USA competitions were split into two separate shows due to the small nature of the room and COVID-19 precautions.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Swann said of her new title during the Miss Alabama competition. She was first runner-up in the 2020 Miss Alabama Teen USA competition. A 2020 graduate of Greenville High School, Swann took a gap year and will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham next fall.