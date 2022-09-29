MLK Drive streetscape project aims to bring beauty and access to Highway 14 entrance to Auburn

On Tuesday, the City of Auburn held a public meeting at the Boykin Center Auditorium to show preliminary plans for the Martin Luther King Drive Streetscape Project. The project is part of a two-mile beautification development along Highway 14 from North Donahue Drive to Webster Road.

Jonathan Bullard, a senior project manager at Foresite Group, the engineering firm behind the project, was on hand to talk about the development.

“This project’s been going on for probably a couple of years now where we've been working on improving the streetscape of MLK from North Donahue down to Shug Jordan,” Bullard said. “It's just beautifying that streetscape and improving it and making it safer for pedestrians.”

The MLK Streetscape project will add several features to the one-mile stretch of Highway 14 entering Auburn from the west. Residents can expect a 10-foot-wide sidewalk, decorative pedestrian lighting, landscaping, medians, storm and sanitary extensions and a new water main to be installed.

“It's just providing a kind of a standard look and format along that streetscape and just improving that stretch of road,” Bullard said.

Construction between North Donahue Drive and the Shug Jordan Parkway overpass is expected to begin in 2023. According to city documents, the project is expected to take 12-18 months to complete.

“The plan is to have these plans wrapped up here in probably the next month,” Bullard said of the preliminary designs. The plans will then go to the city of Auburn for the bidding process.

Auburn has had plans for this stretch of Highway 14 for several years. The design phase began in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back multiple projects, including the MLK Streetscape. The project was pushed back to fiscal year 2025-2026 before being moved up to 2023.

The streetscape project will connect to the Martin Luther King Drive Multi-Use Path Project. The Alabama Department of Transportation is currently extending the multi-use path between Webster Road and the Shug Jordan Parkway overpass.

According to David Dorton, director of public affairs with the city, the multi-use project is expected to be finished by the end of October, weather permitting.

The two projects combined will provide the public with a two mile walking path connecting MLK Drive with downtown Auburn.